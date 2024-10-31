Shaun White Engaged to Nina Dobrev: His Proposal Prank

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Pictures

Think about you’re getting psyched as much as have dinner with Anna Wintour. To debate CDFA/Vogue enterprise, which may be very cool and vital and one of many few belongings you’re keen to go away the home for, since you’re form of under-the-weather and have to relaxation up earlier than an enormous journey. So that you go to glam and also you get all shiny and cute. After which while you get to the restaurant, it’s simply your bf proposing? What a let down! Kidding, kidding, Shaun White’s proposal to Nina Dobrev truly sounds very candy.

Dobrev and White introduced their betrothal to Vogue, which is simply truthful since White used the magazine as a motive to trick Dobrev out of the home. Based on White, Dobrev is a planner. She’s hardly ever stunned, however she does likes to be stunned, so he went all out on the subterfuge to make his proposal a shock to her system. Dobrev had suspected White would pop the query after they have been South Africa for The Earthshot Prize Ceremony. So he determined to really do it just a few weeks earlier than in New York. Good plan, proper? Improper! Dobrev instructed him she didn’t wish to exit in any respect till Africa. So White made up a proposal she couldn’t refuse. He had his publicist ship a faux invite to a faux CDFA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour. “He made the invite look so authentic,” Dobrev says. White employed glam, pretended it was from Vogue, and laid in anticipate her to reach at The Golden Swan.

When Dobrev bought there and noticed White underneath an arch of white roses, she says she “went into shock. I simply froze and stared at him,” she says. “She’s like, ‘So, wait, Anna’s not right here?’” White says. Dobrev doesn’t keep in mind the remainder of her proposal, saying she form of blacked out. However she stated sure, and all of the couple’s family and friends got here out to celebration! Not Anna Wintour, although. She’d higher get an invitation to the marriage.