Sharon Stone Shares Photo of Black Eye During Trip to Turkey

Sharon Stone is sparking concern amongst followers after sporting a black eye in a brand new picture shared through Instagram.

The Fundamental Intuition actress, who has been documenting her current travels to Turkey and Rome, posted a photograph of herself posing in an elevator entranceway on Wednesday, July 31. Within the pic, Stone, 66, seems to have a shiner protecting her left eye.

“This journey has been robust; however I’m harder 🤪,” Stone captioned the picture, although she didn’t elaborate additional on the obvious damage. She additionally shared the picture through Instagram Tales with the identical caption.

“Pricey lord!!! I hate to see the opposite man. Hope you might be okay,” one follower commented. One other wrote, “Hope you possibly can recuperate quickly.”

In one other publish on Wednesday, Stone revealed that she is in Turkey by sharing a photograph of her non-public lodge room backyard, which got here full with a swimming pool. “If anybody is contemplating Turkey for a vaca – that is the yard of my lodge room 😵‍💫❤️,” she captioned the pic.

Earlier Instagram posts present Stone posing in Rome and the Vatican. “Strolling within the streets of Rome w my son earlier than he leaves for pre med faculty 🥰,” the On line casino star captioned a photograph of her and her son Laird, 19. (Stone has three adopted sons: Laird, Roan, 24, and Quinn, 18.)

Stone made headlines in July when she recreated her most iconic cinematic second through Instagram. The actress paid homage to the 1992 erotic thriller Fundamental Intuition wherein she performed murderous crime novelist Catherine Tramell. Stone’s character notably toyed with San Francisco Police in an early scene by smoking within the interrogation room and uncrossing her legs to disclose she wasn’t carrying underwear below her white costume.

In her Instagram recreation, Stone wore an identical, sizzling pink underwear set and was seated in a gold chair with white shag cushions. “Principally…yours 🥰,” she captioned the snap taken by her stylist Paris Libby.

The unique scene cemented Stone as a intercourse image, one thing that Saturday Evening Dwell writers performed with when Stone hosted the present in 1992. In a sketch that Dana Carvey has since apologized for, Carvey performed an airport employee who compelled Stone to strip down whereas passing by means of safety.

“I wish to apologize publicly for the safety verify sketch the place I performed an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or no matter — to take her garments off to undergo the safety factor,” Carvey mentioned throughout an episode of his “Fly On The Wall” podcast in March.

“I do know the distinction between a misdemeanor and a felony. And I feel that we had been all committing misdemeanors [back then] as a result of we didn’t suppose there was one thing mistaken then,” commented Stone, who was a visitor on the podcast. “We didn’t have this sense. That was humorous to me, I didn’t care. I used to be superb being the butt of the joke.”