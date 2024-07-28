Sharon Forced to Face the Truth Soap Dirt

Younger and the Stressed weekly spoilers see Sharon Newman making a horrible discovery throughout the week of July 29 — August 2, 2024.

Additionally, a secret is near popping out and somebody is put in his place on Y&R. Try the most recent spoilers for the CBS cleaning soap opera.

Younger and the Stressed Weekly Spoilers: Sharon Newman Will get Harsh Actuality Test

Subsequent week, on Y&R, Sharon Newman runs into Daniel Romalotti. Issues flip painful once they begin speaking in regards to the automobile accident that killed her daughter Cassie Newman years in the past. Later within the week, she continues to have visions.

This time, she has one other one about Cassie. Then, she sees Nick and their daughter Religion Newman, within the park. She tells them that she’s doing properly.

However, later she confesses one thing to Nick. Then, she makes a stunning discovery. So, she might lastly notice what’s taking place to her on Younger and the Stressed.

Y&R Weekly Spoilers: Sally & Billy Suspicious

Whereas Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) struggles to assist Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), there’s drama forward for his brother, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Adam’s girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), confers with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). They each agree that one thing is happening with Adam and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).

This week, on Younger and the Stressed, they attempt to get their tales straight in order that they don’t spill the reality that they slept collectively. Nevertheless, Chelsea may damage every part as a result of she will get defensive when Billy and Sally push them for solutions.

Later, Billy goes too far along with his ex, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Maybe, the reality comes out this week and Billy goes operating again to Lily. In that case, she’s seemingly not having it on Younger and the Stressed.

Additionally, Chelsea and Adam get the fantastic information that their son, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey), can come residence. Elsewhere, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) has large plans he’s not telling anybody about. Later, he places Lily’s loyalty to the check.

Younger and the Stressed Subsequent Week Spoilers: Kyle Might Lose All the pieces

In the meantime, on Y&R, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) sends his father, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), over the sting. Jack loses his endurance and lays into Kyle onerous for his current life decisions. In the meantime, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) places Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) in her place.

Additionally, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will get the ball rolling on his acquisition of Chancellor Industries. Then, he and his spouse, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), work collectively towards Billy. Elsewhere, on Younger and the Stressed, Summer time Newman (Allison Lanier) is prepared for battle.

And her boyfriend, Probability Chancellor (Conner Floyd), helps her make a giant determination. It’s one shock after one other on Y&R. Tune in to seek out out what’s subsequent for Sharon Newman on the CBS daytime drama.

