Shark Tank Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Kamala Harris Might Be More Open To Crypto, Innovation Than Joe Biden

Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban believes Kamala Harris may very well be extra open to cryptocurrencies and different technological improvements than President Joe Biden.

“The suggestions I’m getting, however definitely not confirmed by the VP, is that she will likely be way more open to enterprise, AI, crypto and authorities as a service,” Cuban informed Politico in an electronic mail interview.

Mark Cuban Says Harris Can Present Everybody She Is In Cost

Harris’s staff has reportedly been reaching out to crypto executives to hunt enter on crypto coverage. She solely has 4 weeks left till the Democratic Nationwide Conference to current her agenda. This additionally provides her the chance to show that she is open to tech innovation.

“Altering the insurance policies modifications the message and lets everybody know she is in cost and open, actually, for enterprise,” Cuban mentioned within the Politico interview.

We’re in talks with Kamala Harris marketing campaign for her to talk on the convention. Can be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the quickest rising voter block within the nation. They’re making up their minds at present. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the ground (@DavidFBailey) July 23, 2024

David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Journal and an organizer of the Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville later this week, additionally shared that he’s in talks with Harris’s staff to talk at one of many largest crypto convention on this planet.

“Can be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the quickest rising voter block within the nation,” he wrote in a July 23 submit. Her staff is near “making up their minds,” Bailey mentioned.

Harris’s Odds On Polymarket Bounce Whereas Donald Trump Loses Some Of His Lead

Harris is the de facto Democratic nominee to succeed Joe Biden as president after he introduced his withdrawal from the race.

Within the 48 hours after Biden withdrew, Harris’s marketing campaign raised over $100 million. The donations got here from 1.1 million distinctive supporters and included 62% of first-time donors, in response to Harris’s staff.

Merchants on the decentralized betting platform Polymarket have grown extra assured in Harris’s odds of successful this election. “Sure” shares regarding her turning into the following president jumped 4% to 36 cents, indicating a 36% likelihood that she is going to win.

Throughout the identical interval, shares in favor of a Donald Trump victory dropped 3%. Regardless of this, the previous President continues to be the favourite on Polymarket with 61% odds.

