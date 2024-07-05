Shark believed to have injured 4 people in waters off South Padre Island on Fourth of July

4 persons are believed to have been injured by the identical shark whereas in waters off the southern coast of Texas on the Fourth of July, officers stated.

Texas Recreation Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy advised ABC Weslaco, Texas, affiliate KRGV that 4 separate incidents involving the shark, together with two bites, have been reported off South Padre Island.

In one of many incidents, the South Padre Island Police Division stated it acquired a name reporting a “extreme” shark chew to the leg at round 11 a.m. native time Thursday close to the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

A number of shark assaults have been reported in South Padre Island, Texas, July 4, 2024. WRGV

First responders from the South Padre Island police and hearth departments supplied remedy on the scene earlier than the person was transported to Valley Regional Medical Heart in Brownsville, police stated.

Footage from a beachgoer who witnessed the incident confirmed a shark swimming close to the shore within the neighborhood of that assault.

A shark is seen close to the place a person was bitten off South Padre Island, Texas, July 4, 2024. Katie McMillan

A second particular person was bitten by the shark, whereas one was grazed and one other injured warding off the shark, Dowdy advised KRGV.

The second chew sufferer was additionally taken to Valley Regional Medical Heart in Brownsville. One of many two chew victims was flown out for “additional remedy,” Police stated Thursday night time.

Officers had beforehand stated 4 separate shark bites have been reported earlier than later clarifying the character of the incidents.

The shark has escaped to open waters and there’s no plan to include the shark at the moment, Dowdy advised the station.

The South Padre Island Seashore patrol, together with the hearth and police departments, have been patrolling the shoreline and utilizing drones, police stated following the Thursday morning assault.

“Shark encounters of this nature will not be a standard prevalence in Texas,” officers stated in an announcement. “When bites from sharks do happen, they’re often a case of mistaken identification by sharks searching for meals.”

Authorities have suggested beachgoers that in the event that they see “massive faculties of bait close to the shore, this sometimes an indicator a predator is close by, or in case you see a shark within the water, calmly exit the water and look ahead to the predatory wildlife to move.”

This story has been up to date.