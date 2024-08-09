Share your Snaps on International Cat Day 😻🤳

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For those who’re a cat lover who reveals off pictures and movies of their fur infants 24/7 — it’s your time to shine!

Thursday, August 8, is Worldwide Cat Day immediately and News4JAX needs to see pictures of your feline associates.

Listed below are some enjoyable information: cats have been proven to decrease stress in individuals and provides consolation. Almost 44 p.c of Individuals personal a minimum of one cat.

We wish to see you rejoice your kitty by sharing their photograph on-air and on-line! Simply add your content material on SnapJAX below the “Treasured Pets” class.

Your photograph might be aired on Channel 4, or noticed on our News4JAX social media accounts, together with Instagram, TikTok, Fb and Twitter.

We’ve chosen only a few uploads from Monday morning. Examine them out beneath!

Rojas Rosie our workplace cat is taking a nap in her favourite field!

Kristin Smith That is Money. He was born with a leg incapacity, however imagine me it doesn’t hassle him. He will get into every thing together with laundry…

Amy Little Kitty No Identify and pal.

Yari M My human calls me Bebe, my favourite human calls me GATO.

Kelz76 Our Twins!🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛