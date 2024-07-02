Shantel VanSanten Divorce: Pet Custody Deal Includes $10K/Day Late Fee

One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten and Hallmark’s Victor Webster have finalized their divorce, which features a custody association for his or her pets with late charges.

Per courtroom paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, VanSanten (who can also be recognized for starring on The Boys and FBI) and Webster reached a settlement in mediation and have made a plan for his or her furry pals.

Webster could have custody of their canine, Nova, however VanSanten will be capable to go to with the pooch for prolonged durations of time. When VanSanten has the canine, she’s required to share updates about Nova’s location. If she takes Nova for longer than three weeks, VanSanten has to pay Webster $10,000 per day that the canine is just not returned.

As for the twosome’s cats, Finnegan and Phillippa are within the custody of his brother, Vince.

In addition they reached a cut up settlement for his or her funds, together with the sale of their Los Angeles dwelling. VanSanten, nonetheless, pays $25,000 to equalize the cut up. Neither VanSanten or Webster will obtain spousal help.

VanSanten and Webster, who met on the set of the Hallmark Channel film Love Blossoms in 2017, received engaged in February 2021.

“We hiked 2000ft to the highest of the mountain the place @iamvictorwebster informed me he beloved me for the primary time years in the past! What occurred subsequent nonetheless has me in shock … He informed me he needed to spend ceaselessly with me, as he received down on one knee and requested if I might marry him!!” she wrote by way of Instagram on the time. “I didn’t say something for awhile, not out of suspense though it might have been an excellent prank, however as a result of my legs stopped working, I needed to sit down and I couldn’t cease crying and kissing him … I forgot to say something in any respect … BUT OBVIOUSLY I SAID YES!!!”

She continued: “I cant wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my greatest good friend!!!! I F—KING LOVE YOU.”

VanSanten and Webster tied the knot that August within the first of three ceremonies. They wed for a second time in Napa, California, that October, and exchanged vows once more in her Minnesota hometown.

“When my grandfather unexpectedly handed away on Father’s Day, the heartbreak was insufferable; I had been planning on him strolling me down the aisle in Minnesota. Within the midst of my grief, I checked out Victor and stated I needed to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ marriage ceremony date, August 9,” she informed Brides.com in July 2022. “The concept of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They have been married for 63 years, had such a particular, deep love. They have been the instance to me of how love is a selection and takes work. It wasn’t excellent, however their love was all the time pure.”

In April 2023, Us confirmed that Webster filed for divorce from VanSanten. He listed their date of separation as January 10, 2023, and cited irreconcilable variations as the rationale for the cut up.

Months after the preliminary submitting, VanSanten responded with a requested “dissolution” of marriage. She additionally cited “irreconcilable variations” and agreed together with his unique date of separation, based on the docs obtained by Us.