Shannen Doherty’s Charmed Rewatch Podcast Episodes Will Be Released

The late Shannen Doherty‘s legacy will reside on for Charmed followers following her most cancers battle.

Charmed alum Brian Krause acquired emotional whereas reacting to Doherty’s loss of life on the Monday, July 15, episode of the “Home of Halliwell” rewatch podcast, cohosted by Holly Marie Combs and Drew Fuller.

“I come to you this night with a heavy coronary heart after studying the information of Shannen Doherty’s passing simply yesterday afternoon,” Krause, 55, started. “I do know all of us right here on the Home of Halliwell … [and] everywhere in the world are shocked, devastated. [She was] too younger, too gifted, too loving, too grateful.”

Krause famous that Doherty’s loss of life was “too early,” emphasizing that she’s going to “dearly be missed” by her family and friends. “We’re so honored that she had come on with us [or] had us alongside together with her on this new incantation of the Home of Halliwell,” he continued.

Information broke on July 8 that Doherty signed on as a cohost for the rewatch podcast on the iHeartPodcast Community alongside her former costars from the supernatural sequence, which aired from 1998 to 2006. (Doherty left Charmed after its third season.)

The outline of Monday’s episode revealed that the podcast was properly underway earlier than Doherty’s loss of life on Saturday, July 13. “This present, this character, this podcast meant a lot to Shannen she couldn’t wait to share it with Charmed followers all over the place,” it learn. “We wish to honor her reminiscence, and fulfill Shannen’s needs by airing the primary 5 episodes she recorded earlier than her passing. She was enthusiastic about this venture and proud to have performed Prue Halliwell, we hope these episodes provide some consolation for everybody who cherished her.”

In keeping with Krause, “Shannen was simply so motivated and decided to assist make this present a hit and provides all of you extra perception into what it was within the making, within the enjoyable, within the behind the scenes of Charmed. When Shannen needed to get one thing executed, she acquired it executed, and that’s one thing I discovered a very long time in the past watching her on set.”

Krause acquired choked up as he mirrored on the lasting impression Doherty had on his life. “I discover it laborious to say all the things I wish to say, so maybe I’ll go away you with this,” he added. “I understand how grateful Shannen was as I used to be fortunate sufficient to journey together with her to many various locations … and listen to from her the issues that affected her emotionally. … Assembly the followers and listening to the tales and realizing how a lot it meant to all of you, it crammed her vastly, and I do know that she believed in ‘The Home of Halliwell’ to be the little bit that she’s capable of give again.”

The actor insisted that the staff behind the podcast needed to “honor” Doherty’s imaginative and prescient. “We’re gonna proceed on in her title and kick frickin’ ass as a result of that’s what she would do,” Krause stated, thanking followers for his or her help.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty died on the age of 53. She was initially recognized with stage IV breast most cancers in 2015, later going into remission. In a 2020 lawsuit in opposition to State Farm, nevertheless, she revealed in court docket docs that she was “dying” of terminal most cancers.

Doherty subsequently introduced in June 2023 that the sickness unfold to her mind. She confessed on her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast final month that she was “wrecked” by the thought of going by way of chemotherapy once more, calling it “an enormous wake-up name.”

Following her loss of life, a lot of Doherty’s former Charmed costars paid tribute through social media. “I can’t cease crying,” Rose McGowan wrote through Instagram on Sunday. “A world with out Shannen Doherty is inconceivable.”

Krause honored the actress in an add of his personal, writing, “You confirmed me what energy is. You taught me to be fearless and reside with function. To know your worth and follow your determinations. Perpetually cherished! Actually heartbroken 😔.”