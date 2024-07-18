Shannen Doherty finalizes divorce hours before death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shannen Doherty finalized her break up with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, simply hours earlier than her dying at age 53, and she or he was granted a uncommon posthumous divorce two days later.

Doherty, the star of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” died Saturday after years with breast most cancers, her publicist stated.

Los Angeles County courtroom paperwork confirmed that Doherty and her lawyer Laura Wasser, who dealt with the divorces of Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and lots of others, labored to complete the small print of hers earlier than she died.

In a stipulated settlement with Iswarienko filed Friday, Doherty obtained to maintain the couple’s Malibu, California, residence, a Salvador Dali portray, a number of automobiles and all earnings from her appearing.

A choose signed off on the settlement and declared the couple divorced on Monday.

Doherty had no youngsters, and it isn’t but clear to whom her property will go.

Iswarienko, a photographer, was her third husband and longest marriage. The 2 wed in 2011, and she or he filed for divorce final yr.