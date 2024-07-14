Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Charmed’ star, dead at 53





CNN

—



Shannen Doherty, an actress who starred on the favored collection “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” and documented her nine-year battle with breast most cancers, has died, in response to her longtime publicist.

She was 53.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I affirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she misplaced her battle with most cancers after a few years of combating the illness,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane mentioned in a press release to CNN.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and good friend was surrounded by her family members in addition to her canine, Bowie. The household asks for his or her privateness presently to allow them to grieve in peace,” her assertion continued.

The information was first reported by Folks journal.

Doherty developed a faithful fan base with roles as Heather Duke within the 1989 cult traditional movie “Heathers,” as Brenda Walsh from 1990 to 1994 within the hit collection “Beverly Hills, 90210” and its subsequent spinoff “90210,” and as Prue Halliwell in “Charmed” from 1998 to 2001.

Doherty was first recognized with breast most cancers in 2015, which went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty introduced the most cancers had returned, unfold and was stage 4.

She shared in June 2023 the information that her most cancers had unfold to her mind.

Doherty had been documenting her experiences with most cancers in her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.” The newest episode streamed on July 8.

Doherty, who had been outspoken about residing with most cancers at the same time as she was clear that it was incurable, stored that mindset as she talked about her plans for the long run.

“I assume I’m in a mindset now of I have to make as a lot cash as humanly potential within the subsequent two years, financial institution it, put it with my funding place, construct that in order that A., I don’t must work and I solely work after I actually wish to,” she mentioned this month. “I also can go on much more holidays. Then additionally after I go away my mother’s acquired a pleasant little nest egg and I don’t have to fret about her.”

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty’s household moved to Los Angeles when she was a baby and he or she caught the performing bug shortly.

She made her performing debut at age ten with a job on the tv collection “Father Murphy.”

Her efficiency gained discover by legendary actor Michael Landon, and he or she landed the function of Jenny Wilder on his beloved collection, “Little Home on the Prairie.”

Doherty honed her craft in varied initiatives together with the collection “Our Home,” the 1985 movie “Women Simply Wish to Have Enjoyable” and the darkish teenage comedy “Heathers” in 1988.

She leveraged her experiences as a baby star to inhabit her largest function but, as feisty highschool scholar Brenda Walsh on the immensely widespread Aaron Spelling teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

That function, during which she burned up the display screen reverse costar Luke Perry as her love curiosity Dylan McKay, made her a family identify.

Doherty left the present after 4 seasons following experiences of on-set tensions between her and a few of her castmates.

She returned to the large display screen in 1994’s “Virtually Lifeless” and 1995’s “Mallrats.”

Three years later, Doherty reunited with Spelling for the collection “Charmed” with costars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs during which they starred as three sisters who had been witches.

She left her function as Prue Halliwell on that present after three years and located work once more on varied motion pictures together with “The Rendering” in 2002 and “View of Terror” in 2003.

In 2008, Doherty reprised the function of Brenda within the CW reboot “90210” for seven episodes.

She later performed herself within the meta-style reboot “BH90210” in 2019, the identical 12 months she cameoed as a stranded motorist on the CW’s “Riverdale,” which costarred Perry. He died on the age of 52 in March 2019 after struggling a stroke.

In September of 2020, Doherty spoke to Elle Journal concerning the emotions of gratitude she was specializing in amid her experiences with most cancers.

“I attempt to treasure all of the small moments that most individuals don’t actually see or take with no consideration,” she mentioned. “The small issues are magnified for me. Now we have this countless effectively inside us, and it’s nearly persevering with to dig in that effectively for the energy to face adversity – and in order that we are able to additionally see all the wonder.”

On Sunday, Doherty’s “90210” co-stars paid tribute to her.

Gabrielle Carteris wrote on Instagram: “So younger – so unhappy. Could you RIP Shannon. I do know Luke is there with open arms to like you.”

Jason Priestley, who performed Brandon Walsh on the teenager drama, wrote he was “shocked and saddened” by Doherty’s passing.

“She was a power of nature and I’ll miss her,” he wrote on Instagram. “Sending love and light-weight to her household on this darkish time.”

This story has been up to date. CNN’s Nadeem Muaddi contributed to this report.