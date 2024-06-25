Shanna Moakler Says She and Travis Barker ‘Don’t Speak Anymore’

Shanna Moakler is getting sincere about the place she stands with ex-husband Travis Barker.

“We don’t communicate anymore,” Moakler, 49, informed Folks in a brand new profile revealed Monday, June 24. “I don’t have a relationship with Travis, however I believe that’s OK. I don’t really feel prefer it’ll be like that endlessly, however I really feel like proper now — I believe that’s the place we’re at in our evolution, and perhaps sooner or later, it’ll change.”

Regardless of the potential for finally being on talking phrases with Barker, the previous magnificence queen went on to inform the outlet that she “simply” doesn’t “care about her exes in the meanwhile.”

(Moakler dated Oscar De La Hoya from 1997 to 2000, and was married to Barker, 48, from 2004 to 2008. She shares daughter Atiana, 25, with the legendary boxer, and son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with the Blink-182 drummer.)

“I do know I’m speaking about it right here with you — and I actually can’t do something with out speaking about it — as a result of it’s simply type of caught with me, which is okay,” Moakler, whose dad and mom Gail and John, died in 2023, continued. “However I actually care extra about simply therapeutic from the lack of my household and my assist system, and simply actually looking for out what my subsequent transfer in life is. I’m an empty nester and turning 50, and I’m simply looking for my place on the earth once more with out my dad and mom or a associate.”

Moakler gained widespread fame amid her relationship with Barker, which was documented on MTV’s Meet the Barkers. The collection aired for 2 seasons starting in 2005. Although the couple finalized their divorce in 2008, Barker’s subsequent high-profile romance didn’t come till he and longtime good friend Kourtney Kardashian took their relationship to the subsequent stage in early 2021.

The couple received engaged in October that 12 months, and Barker’s romantic proposal was featured on season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The next April, the duo exchanged vows in Las Vegas; nonetheless, the ceremony was not authorized, as they didn’t have a wedding certificates on the time.

“We simply did it anyway,” the Poosh founder, 45, defined on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Stay! on the time. “It’s what’s within the coronary heart.”

In Might 2022, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a lavish three-day celebration in Portofino, Italy, in entrance of shut family and friends, together with Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, longtime collaborator Machine Gun Kelly and his then-fiancée Megan Fox, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and extra.

The pair welcomed their son, Rocky 13, in November final 12 months. Kardashian additionally shares three youngsters with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 14, and Reign 9, and daughter Penelope, 12.