Shakur Stevenson Vs. Artem Harutyunyan Results: Winner And Reaction

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JULY 06: Shakur Stevenson (gold gloves) trades punches with Artem Harutyunyan … [+] of Germany (purple gloves) throughout their WBC Light-weight World Title battle at Prudential Middle on July 06, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photograph by Sarah Stier/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

Shakur Stevenson efficiently defended his WBC light-weight title with a dominant, one-sided unanimous resolution win (119-109, 118-100, 116-112) over Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday on the Prudential Middle in Newark, New Jersey.

Regrettably, Stevenson’s efficiency fell wanting the spectacular displaying he wanted to maintain tempo together with his friends or to show that he’s been below promoted all through his profession, leaving the viewers with a way of disappointment.

All through the slightly uneventful battle, Stevenson’s technical abilities, together with his superior hand velocity, punching accuracy, and defensive prowess, have been a significant distinction, leaving the viewers in awe of his mastery.

Stevenson landed a number of potshots all through the battle however did most of his harm when he sat down on his punches to the physique. Harutyunyan stored coming ahead, making an attempt to stay harmful, however he couldn’t land sufficient punches to make Stevenson uncomfortable.

Regardless of Stevenson’s dominance, he failed to bother Harutyunyan, and regardless of the pleas from his grandfather/coach, Wali Moses, the 27-year-old couldn’t hit a excessive sufficient gear to cease his opponent.

Because the battle drew on, the group grew to become antsy, and lots of may very well be seen strolling out of the Prudential Middle within the tenth spherical and past.

Stevenson gave the impression to be urgent to make one thing thrilling occur, however he was nonetheless attempting to stay cautious, as ordinary in his fights.

This battle was the final one on Stevenson’s contract with High Rank, and he needed to make a press release. Sadly, he largely affirmed the statements of his critics, who referred to as him boring and difficult to market.

After the battle, Stevenson implied that his efficiency and lack of pleasure have been extra about Harutyunyan’s unwillingness to compete than his less-than-fan-friendly model.

Earlier than and after the battle, Stevenson wore a t-shirt calling out his promoter, Bob Arum, for allegedly retaining Vasyl Lomachenko from preventing him.

After the battle, there was no scarcity of response from boxing media members. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger referred to as Stevenson’s efficiency “dominant,” however he additionally stated it was “not a press release victory.”

Freelance boxing author Dan Rafael referred to as out the booing crowd and stated the battle “was onerous to look at.”

Boxing journalist Raging Babe referred to as Stevenson out for the constant bickering and backtalk together with his grandfather in his nook.

I’d must agree, because it was one thing I acknowledged through the battle as effectively. It doesn’t sound as if Stevenson respects Moses’ opinion, and their exchanges can’t be good for his general profession.

It’s not Moses’ fault essentially, but when Stevenson turns the nook as a fighter, a change could also be so as.