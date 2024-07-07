Shakur Stevenson rolls past Artem Harutyunyan, retains WBC title

Shakur Stevenson retained his WBC light-weight title with a unanimous resolution victory over Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday within the remaining battle of his promotional cope with High Rank.

For the third time in 4 fights, Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) boxed in his native Newark, New Jersey. He managed the battle from the opening bell, displaying off the abilities that earned him recognition as ESPN’s No. 8 pound-for-pound boxer.

And for the second consecutive battle, Stevenson cruised down the stretch towards a significant underdog. In November, Stevenson scored a lackluster resolution victory over Edwin de Los Santos, a battle through which neither boxer landed double-digit punches in any spherical.

Stevenson was decided to ship way more leisure this time round, however the stoppage did not materialize. Certainly one of boxing’s finest defensive fighters, Stevenson was a -3500 favourite towards Harutyunyan, based on ESPN BET.

“It is form of onerous to show [you’re the best] if you do not have a fighter making an attempt to battle again; he is simply making an attempt to outlive,” mentioned Stevenson, 27. “… I’d have wished him to attempt a bit more durable so it may very well be a extra enjoyable battle.

“I did every part I may to get him out of there, too. I received to chop off the ring a bit bit extra. … I am going to return to the fitness center and work on chopping off the ring.”

Shakur Stevenson outlanded -3500 underdog Artem Harutyunyan 170-74 in Saturday’s battle. Photograph by Sarah Stier/Getty Photographs

There have been boos through the remaining two rounds of what was largely an uneventful battle. Stevenson mentioned the jeers have been geared toward Harutyunyan as a result of “he ain’t actually attempt to make the battle.” Harutyunyan landed double-digit punches in just one spherical, the ninth.

Stevenson, in the meantime, shocked Harutyunyan to the physique a number of instances, touchdown 66 such pictures. The champion outlanded the challenger 170-74 total. Stevenson managed vary together with his jab, was in a position to fend off Harutyunyan’s assaults and counter with sharp mixtures of his personal.

Harutyunyan (12-2, 7 KOs) was combating in his first world-title bout. He entered the ring on the heels of a spirited resolution loss to light-weight contender Frank Martin in July, a battle through which he was dropped within the twelfth spherical.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Stevenson Harutyunyan Whole landed 170 74 Whole thrown 446 423 % 38% 18% Jabs landed 44 17 Jabs thrown 162 112 % 27% 15% Energy landed 126 57 Energy thrown 284 311 % 44% 18%

The Armenian suffered cuts underneath each eyes and emerged with bruises scattered round his face. Harutyunyan, 33, represented Germany within the 2016 Olympics and received a bronze medal. At those self same Video games in Rio De Janeiro, Stevenson captured a silver medal two weight lessons under at bantamweight.

Stevenson went on to win titles at 126, 130 and 135 kilos, the place he at present reigns. All of his 22 professional fights have been promoted by High Rank, however Stevenson now enters free company. He rejected a five-fight extension supply that will have assured him $3 million per bout, sources informed ESPN.

“I need to battle the very best fighters in boxing,” Stevenson mentioned. “That is how you are going to get to see the very best model of me, if you put me within the ring with another person that wishes to battle again and compete.”

Such a marquee battle has to date eluded Stevenson. He is rated No. 3 by ESPN at light-weight. The division’s high two boxers, Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko, are in negotiations to battle later this yr.

“If they do not battle me, they do not battle me,” Stevenson mentioned. “I am simply going to remain within the fitness center and be prepared.”

Conceicao ends Foster’s title reign

Robson Conceicao received his first world title in his fourth bid with a break up resolution victory over O’Shaquie Foster within the 130-pound title co-feature.

Brazil’s Conceicao, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, prevailed by scores of 115-113 and 116-112, whereas the third decide scored it 116-112 in favor of Foster, who was making the third protection of his WBC title. The choice was an unpopular one: Conceicao landed simply 11% of his punches.

“I believed it was a shutout,” mentioned Foster, a 30-year-old combating out of Houston. “… I believed it was a straightforward battle. I did not get touched besides with a headbutt. … I need the rematch. They stole this from me.”

Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) received the title with a call victory over Rey Vargas in March 2022. Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) beforehand misplaced to Stevenson and Oscar Valdez in title challenges, although neither battle was contested on an excellent taking part in subject. Stevenson was stripped of the title after he did not make weight towards Conceicao, and Valdez examined constructive for a performance-enhancing drug weeks earlier than their battle.

Conceicao’s third title problem was a draw with Emanuel Navarrete in November, one other co-feature to a Stevenson title battle.

“I do suppose I received the battle,” Conceicao, 35, mentioned via an interpreter. “… He did not come to battle. He was operating and operating. I used to be the winner.”