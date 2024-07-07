Shakur Stevenson defeats Harutyunyan, keeps WBC lightweight title

Shakur Stevenson made his first protection of the WBC light-weight title and beat Artem Harutyunyan in the principle occasion of Prime Rank’s card from Newark, New Jersey by a unanimous choice.

However this may occasionally not have been the story of the night time.

The large story got here within the co-main struggle the place Robson Conceicao shocked O’Shaquie Foster to win the WBC junior light-weight title. This was a shocker as Conceicao landed simply 11 p.c of his punches. Foster outpunched him 109-76.

Stevenson is a three-division world champion, having held titles at featherweight and junior light-weight earlier than shifting as much as 135 kilos in April. Stevenson turned a light-weight champion final November when outpointed Edwin De Los Santos in a traditionally sluggish affair to assert the vacant WBC belt.

