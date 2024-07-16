Shakira Plays Copa América Halftime Set, Prompts Pique Memes

<!– –>



Colombia could have misplaced the Copa América in opposition to Argentina, however not less than they might have fun the halftime present. Shakira, the nation’s best, headlined the ultimate’s halftime present in Miami on July 14. She kicked off the seven-minute set with an lively “Hips Don’t Lie” earlier than transferring right into a run of latest songs, together with “Te Felicito,” “TQG,” and “Puntería,” the official music of the soccer event. The 47-year-old carried out in glimmering silver on a futuristic, chrome-covered set, joined by chrome-dripped dancers and even a troupe of robots. She is aware of her manner round a halftime present! There’s just one soccer fan who wouldn’t get pleasure from that: Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué. However, hey, she spared him “BZRP #53.”