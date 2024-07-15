Shakira Performs Copa América Final Halftime: Watch

Shakira delivered an electrifying halftime present efficiency on the Copa América Closing between Argentina and Colombia at Onerous Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday.

The set manufacturing featured AI parts that included a big she-wolf that howled to open the set alongside floating autos. The Colombian singer then emerged from beneath the stage in a silver, sparkly outfit. Throughout her efficiency of the explosive opening track “Hips Don’t Lie,” she was joined by a bevy of dancers and pyrotechnics punctuated the upbeat track. She additionally repped her homeland, exclaiming “Te quiero Colombia!”

For her efficiency of “Te Felicito,” “TQG,” and “Puntería” from her newest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, inexperienced flames, floating crimson jewels, and a sea of neon inexperienced waves surrounded the stage.

Shakira will embark on a world tour starting in November, which kicks off at Acrisure Enviornment in Palm Desert, California on Nov. 2; it’s her first tour since 2018. In Shakira’s Rolling Stone cowl story, she stated of the tour, “I believe that is going to be the largest in my profession up to now, essentially the most intensive, with essentially the most vary. It’s additionally going to be the longest.” She added that her concert events are normally round 90 minutes, however sees these exhibits going for a little bit over two hours.

In the course of the interview, she stated the objective of her upcoming exhibits is to empower folks, and he or she additionally was engaged on stage designs to carry her nearer to the viewers. “My followers have been having a dialogue with me: I’ve spoken and so they’ve listened, and so they communicate and I hear and study from their experiences,” she stated. “As a result of identical to me, there’s 1,000,000 she-wolves on the planet, preparing to enter battle and discovering their means.”