Shadow Joins With Keanu Reeves Voicing

Paramount has launched the primary trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which introduces one of many blue speedster’s most iconic foes, the evil Shadow the Hedgehog — who’s voiced by Keanu Reeves. The “Sonic” threequel will premiere in theaters on Dec. 20.

The third movie — which was greenlit previous to the discharge of 2022’s second installment — will discover new areas of the online game universe created by Sega. Although plot particulars have been stored underneath wraps, the post-credits scene of “Sonic 2” teased the inclusion of Shadow.

Alongside Ben Schwartz as Sonic, the live-action forged from the earlier two motion pictures — comprised of Jim Carrey because the villianous Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski and Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone — will reprise their roles. Moreover, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who voices Miles “Tails” Prower, and Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles the Echidna, are additionally again.

Elba lately starred in Paramount+’s live-action spinoff sequence “Knuckles,” which adopted the titular character as he adjusts to life on Earth after being launched in “Sonic 2.” The present additionally starred Adam Pally as sheriff Wade Whipple from the primary two “Sonic” motion pictures and featured cameos from Schwartz and O’Shaughnessey as Sonic and Tails. Within the miniseries, Knuckles “agrees to coach Wade as his protégé and educate him the methods of the Echidna warrior.” The occasions of the sequence occurred between “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” premiered in theaters in February 2020, and its sequel was launched in April 2022. Each movies earned over $724 million mixed on the world field workplace. Jeff Fowler, who directed the primary two movies, returns for the third.

Watch the complete trailer beneath.