Sha’Carri Richardson reaches 200 semifinals

Sha’Carri Richardson is on to the subsequent spherical within the 200 meters on the US. Olympic observe and area trials.

Richardson positioned first within the opening spherical of the ladies’s 200. She ran a season-best 21.99 to qualify for the subsequent spherical. It is the second-fastest time on the earth this yr. The highest six in every warmth, plus the subsequent three quickest instances, transfer on to the semifinals.

Richardson received the 100 final Saturday to stamp her ticket to the Paris Olympics. Her 100-winning time of 10.71 is the quickest time on the earth this yr. The 100 is Richardson’s strongest occasion, however she’s anticipated to make Crew USA’s girls’s 200 squad, too.

The 24-year-old sprinter received gold within the 100 and positioned third within the 200 on the 2023 world championships.

Gabby Thomas advances to semifinals

Thomas, the 2023 world championships silver medalist, certified to the subsequent spherical within the 200.

Thomas received the fourth warmth, operating a 22.11 to make it into the semifinal spherical. She got here into the trials ranked No. 3 on the earth within the 200.

The 27-year-old sprinter positioned third within the 200 on the Tokyo Olympics.

McKenzie Lengthy advances to semifinals

Lengthy is seeking to redeem herself after a disappointing efficiency within the 100.

Lengthy ran a 22.49 and completed first within the second warmth within the opening spherical of the 200 to advance to the semifinals. One among USA TODAY Sports activities’ faculty athletes to observe, Lengthy didn’t make it to the ultimate within the 100 meters.

At this yr’s NCAA championships, Lengthy received the 100, 200 and was on Ole Miss’ gold medal-winning 4×100-relay workforce.

Comply with USA TODAY Sports activities’ Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.