There are 39 medal occasions tomorrow, probably the most of any day of those Video games.

Amongst them is the boys’s basketball gold medal match between the USA and France.

The U.S.’ Victor Montalvo (identified simply as Victor) is the favourite within the new Olympic occasion of breaking. And the USA girls are additionally favored within the Girls’s 4x400m Relay.

Listed below are a number of the occasions Saturday:

Observe and Subject

Males’s Marathon, 2:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. Paris

Males’s Excessive Leap, 1:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. Paris

Males’s 800m, 1:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. Paris

Girls’s Javelin, 1:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. Paris

Girls’s 100m Hurdles, 1:35 p.m. ET / 7:35 p.m. Paris

Males’s 5000m, 1:50 p.m. ET / 7:50 p.m. Paris

Girls’s 1500m, 2:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m.

Males’s 4x400m Relay, 3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Paris

Girls’s 4x400m Relay, 3:14 p.m. ET / 9:14 p.m. Paris

Golf

Girls’s Last Spherical, 3:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. Paris

Handball

Girls’s Event, bronze medal match, 4:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. Paris

Desk Tennis

Girls’s Crew, bronze medal match, 4:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. Paris

Girls’s Crew, gold medal match, 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. Paris

Water Polo

Girls’s Event, bronze medal match, 4:35 a.m. ET / 10:35 a.m. Paris

Basketball

Males’s Event, bronze medal sport, 5:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. Paris

Weightlifting

Males’s 102kg/224 lbs., 5:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. Paris

Girls’s 81kg/178 lbs., 10:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. Paris

Males’s 102+ kg/224+ lbs., 2:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. Paris

Sport Climbing

Girls’s Bouldering and Lead Mixed, 6:35 a.m. ET / 12:35 p.m. Paris

Canoe Dash

Girls’s Ok-1 500m, 7:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. Paris

Males’s Ok-1 1000m, 7:20 a.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. Paris

Girls’s C-1 200m, 7:50 a.m. ET / 1:50 p.m. Paris

Volleyball

Males’s Event, gold medal match, 7:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. Paris

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Group All-Round, 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. Paris

Diving

Males’s 10m Platform, 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. Paris

Handball

Girls’s Event, gold medal match, 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. Paris

Water Polo

Girls’s Event, gold medal match, 9:35 a.m. ET / 3:35 p.m. Paris

Soccer

Girls’s Event, gold medal match, 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. Paris

Biking

Males’s Madison, 11:59 a.m. ET / 5:59 p.m. Paris

Fashionable Pentathlon

Males’s Occasion, 1:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. Paris

Creative Swimming

Duet, 1:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. Paris

Wrestling

Males’s Freestyle 74 kg/163 lbs., medal matches, 1:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. Paris

Males’s Freestyle 125 kg/275 lbs., medal matches, 2:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. Paris

Girls’s Freestyle 62 kg/136 lbs., medal matches, 3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Paris

Taekwondo

Males’s Olympic Heavyweight (80+kg/176+ lbs.), medal rounds, 2:19 p.m. ET / 8:19 p.m. Paris

Girls’s Olympic Heavyweight (67+kg/148+ lbs.), medal rounds, 2:34 p.m. ET / 8:34 p.m. Paris

Seaside Volleyball

Males’s Event, bronze medal match, 3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Paris

Males’s Event, gold medal match, 4:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. Paris

Breaking

Males’s Occasion, medal battles, 3:19 p.m. ET / 9:19 p.m. Paris

Basketball

Males’s Event, gold medal sport, 3:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. Paris

Boxing

Girls’s Featherweight (57kg/125 lbs.), 3:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. Paris

Males’s Featherweight (57kg/125 lbs.), 3:47 p.m. ET / 9:47 p.m. Paris

Girls’s Middleweight (75kg/165 lbs.), 4:34 p.m. ET / 10:34 p.m. Paris

Males’s Tremendous Heavyweight (92+kg/202+ lbs.), 4:51 p.m. ET / 10:51 p.m.