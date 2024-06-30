Sex Lives of College Girls’ Pauline Chalament Pregnant With 1st Baby

Pauline Chalamet is anticipating her first child!

The Intercourse Lives of School Ladies star, 32, confirmed off a large child bump in a protracted, black, kind becoming gown in a photograph shared through designer Jeanne Damas’ Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 26. A smiling Chalamet stood abdomen to abdomen with Damas, who can be pregnant, within the candy snap.

Pauline, who’s Timothée Chalamet’s sister, has not but addressed the being pregnant through her personal Instagram profile and it’s unclear who the daddy of her child is. Her final Instagram put up was in Could, when she uploaded a video of herself getting unapologetically messy whereas consuming an ice cream cone.

Pauline performs school scholar Kimberly in Intercourse Lives of School Ladies, which premiered on HBO in November 2021. The present was renewed for a 3rd season in December 2022 and filming for the most recent installment wrapped earlier this month. Whereas Pauline will return for season 3 together with fellow stars Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott, Reneé Rapp introduced her exit from the sequence in July 2023.

“Thanks [cocreators] Mindy [Kaling], Justin [Noble] and everybody at Max for believing in me. Loads of queer works will get belittled — however enjoying Leighton has modified my life,” Rapp, 24, wrote through Instagram on the time. “I like who I’m 10x greater than I did earlier than understanding her. I hope she gave y’all just a little little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny a part of the illustration however even the tiny elements rely. I wouldn’t be half the individual I’m with out her and y’all.”

Rapp will seem in a number of episodes of season 3 earlier than her exit. Her departure from the present comes after she recalled colleagues questioning her sexuality when she began filming The Intercourse Lives of School Ladies in 2020.

“Anyone requested, ‘Properly, you’re solely homosexual for right here, proper? You’re not likely homosexual in actual life?’” she recalled throughout a September 2023 interview with The Los Angeles Occasions. “I instructed them I used to be bisexual, and so they have been like, ‘However you could have a boyfriend?’”

Rapp later appeared to throw shade at her Intercourse Lives of School Ladies colleagues throughout a January interview with Vainness Truthful.

“The folks in my life that I work with now care about me as an individual,” she mentioned. “And I believe that may be a distinction from issues I’ve skilled previously.”

With Rapp leaving Intercourse Lives of School Ladies in her previous, some recent faces will likely be becoming a member of the present for season 3. Gracie Lawrence will play switch scholar Kacey and Mia Rodgers is about to play worldwide scholar Taylor. Deadline reported earlier this month that Devin Craig, Ruby Cruz, Michael Provost and Rob Attal have additionally joined the forged.