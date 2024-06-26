Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until Tuesday night

A Extreme Thunderstorm Watch is in impact as storms are anticipated to return via the area.

The Nationwide Climate Service says the Extreme Thunderstorm will likely be in impact via 8 p.m. Tuesday evening for a number of Indiana counties, together with Johnson County. The next hazards are potential:

Scattered wind gusts as much as 75 mph seemingly;

Scattered hail as much as 2 inches seemingly; and

Frequent lightning.

Throughout extreme thunderstorms, meteorologist encourage folks to do the next:

Keep Climate Prepared: Proceed to hearken to native information or a NOAA Climate Radio to remain up to date about extreme thunderstorm watches and warnings.

At Dwelling: Go to a safe location if a extreme thunderstorm warning is issued. Damaging wind or massive hail could also be approaching. Take pets if time permits.

At Workplaces or Faculties: Keep away from home windows if underneath a warning and damaging wind or massive hail is approaching. Don't go to massive open rooms reminiscent of cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.

Outdoors: Go inside a sturdy constructing instantly if extreme thunderstorms are approaching. Sheds and storage services aren't protected. Taking shelter underneath a tree could be lethal; the tree might fall. Standing underneath a tree additionally places folks at a higher threat of getting struck by lightning.

In a Automobile: Being in a automobile throughout extreme thunderstorms is safer than being exterior. Nonetheless, folks ought to drive to closest safe shelter if there may be enough time.

To see extra security suggestions, go to climate.gov/security/thunderstorm.