Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south Lincoln

A portion of southern Lancaster County, together with south Lincoln, was positioned below a extreme thunderstorm warning till 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Simply earlier than 6 p.m., a extreme thunderstorm was positioned alongside a line extending from close to Roca to 2 miles northeast of Dorchester, shifting southeast at 15 mph, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are doable with the storm, the Climate Service stated.

A bit of Southeast Nebraska, together with Lancaster County, stays below a extreme thunderstorm watch till 10 p.m.

