Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south Lincoln

A portion of southern Lancaster County, together with south Lincoln, was positioned below a extreme thunderstorm warning till 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Simply earlier than 6 p.m., a extreme thunderstorm was positioned alongside a line extending from close to Roca to 2 miles northeast of Dorchester, shifting southeast at 15 mph, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.
Quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are doable with the storm, the Climate Service stated.
A bit of Southeast Nebraska, together with Lancaster County, stays below a extreme thunderstorm watch till 10 p.m.
Pictures and movies: Tornadoes sweep throughout Lincoln and Omaha areas
The twister that hit northeast Lincoln and Waverly, prompted prepare vehicles to be pushed off the tracks and the roof to break down at Garner Industries Friday.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Vehicles and huge items of steel particles close to Garner Industries on Saturday morning within the wake of the twister that hit areas north and east of Lincoln Friday.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Massive items of steel particles line Cornhusker Freeway Saturday morning after a twister hit north of Lincoln on Friday.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Particles scattered close to Garner Industries on April 27 after a twister hit north of Lincoln the day earlier than.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star file photograph
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Particles is scattered round Garner Industries on Saturday morning within the wake of the twister that hit areas north and east of Lincoln Friday.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Particles close to Garner Industries on Saturday morning within the wake of the twister that hit areas north and east of Lincoln Friday.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Particles scattered close to Garner Industries on Saturday morning after a twister hit north of Lincoln on Friday.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Massive items of steel particles injury from the Friday storm on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Garner Industries.
KATY COWELL Journal Star
Ally Mercer (from left), Gabe Sedlacek, Kaleb Andersen and Austin Younger watch a twister from the seventh ground of the 18th and Q streets parking storage on Friday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Extreme climate passes over Lincoln on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A twister touches down north of Lincoln on April 26.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A twister touches down north of Lincoln on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A twister touches down north of Lincoln on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A twister touches down north of Lincoln on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A storm passes by Lincoln on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A storm passes by Lincoln on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A semi is seen overturned after a twister handed by Friday northeast of Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A semi is seen overturned after a twister previous by, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Energy traces fell after a twister handed northeast on Lincoln on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A machine shed is seen broken after a twister at 8601 Fletcher Ave. Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Paul Retzlaff (left) talks with Davianne Vice after a twister broken a machine shed on Friday close to Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A prepare is seen partially derailed on Cornhusker Freeway on Friday exterior Waverly.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Site visitors on eastbound of I-80 is seen backed up close to the North 56th Road exit on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Emergency crews reply after extreme climate storms impacted Lincoln on Friday, April 26, 2024.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Workplace stated that the Garner Industries facility close to U.S. 6 and North 98th Road was hit by a twister Friday afternoon. The constructing collapsed and a number of other folks turned trapped inside, the sheriff’s workplace stated.
NIKOS FRAZIER, Omaha World-Herald
NIKOS FRAZIER, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Emergency crews reply after extreme climate storms impacted Lincoln on Friday, April 26, 2024.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Emergency crews reply after extreme climate storms impacted Lincoln on Friday, April 26, 2024.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Emergency crews reply after extreme climate storms impacted Lincoln on Friday, April 26, 2024.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Injury from the twister on Friday, April 26, 2024, wanting north towards Waverly close to 98th and Fletcher Road.
KATY COWELL Journal Star
KATY COWELL Journal Star
Broken energy traces from the twister on Friday, April 26, 2024, close to 84th and Havelock Road.
KATY COWELL Journal Star
Injury from the twister wanting west close to 98th and Fletcher streets.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
Clouds from the storm on Friday, April 26, 2024.
KATY COWELL Journal Star
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Workplace stated that the Garner Industries facility close to U.S. 6 and North 98th Road was hit by a twister Friday afternoon. The constructing collapsed and a number of other folks turned trapped inside, the sheriff’s workplace stated.
KATY COWELL, Journal Star
A employee inspects broken energy traces from the twister on Friday, April 26, 2024, wanting north towards Waverly close to 98th and Fletcher Road.
KATY COWELL Journal Star
KATY COWELL Journal Star
A police officer places cones out to dam 98th Road resulting from injury from the twister on Friday, April 26, 2024, wanting north towards Waverly close to 98th and Fletcher Road.
KATY COWELL Journal Star
KATY COWELL Journal Star
A tree lodged within the roof of a machine shed northeast of Lincoln on Friday. A twister that dropped into Lincoln toppled a producing plant, trapping a number of folks inside and leading to a number of folks being hospitalized for accidents.
CHRIS DUNKER, Journal Star
A twister broken homes close to 212th Road and Fowler Ave in Omaha on Friday, April 26, 2024.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A twister broken homes close to 212th Road and Fowler Ave in Omaha on Friday, April 26, 2024.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pictures of the injury close to Elkhorn, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pictures of the injury close to Elkhorn, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pictures of the injury close to Elkhorn, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pictures of the injury close to Elkhorn, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A twister is seen on the bottom close to north of Waverly on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
