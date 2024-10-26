Seven takeaways from Trump’s interview with Joe Rogan

Reuters

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump‘s three-hour interview with America’s primary podcaster, Joe Rogan, has been launched. Within the wide-ranging sit-down, the previous president discusses every part from the “greatest mistake” of his White Home tenure, what he advised North Korea’s chief and whether or not extraterrestrial life exists. Two years in the past Rogan described Trump as “an existential risk to democracy” and refused to have him on his present. However the pair appeared pleasant on Friday as they chatted about their shared curiosity in Final Combating Championship and mutual pals like Elon Musk. The Republican’s marketing campaign hopes the interview will consolidate his affect with male voters, who make up the core of listeners to the Joe Rogan Expertise, which has 14.5 million Spotify followers and 17.5 million YouTube subscribers. Trump took a significant detour to go to Rogan in Austin, Texas, inflicting him to point out up virtually three hours late to a rally in Traverse Metropolis, Michigan, a vital swing state the place each he and his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, have been campaigning onerous.

Trump on his ‘greatest mistake’

Trump advised Rogan the “greatest mistake” of his 2017-21 presidency was “I picked a couple of folks I shouldn’t have picked”. “Neocons or unhealthy folks or disloyal folks,” he advised Rogan, referring to neoconservatives, policy-makers who champion an interventionist US overseas coverage. “A man like Kelly, who was a bully however a weak individual,” Trump added, mentioning his former White Home chief-of-staff John Kelly, who advised the New York Occasions this week that he thought his former boss had “fascist” tendencies. Trump additionally described his former US Nationwide Safety Adviser John Bolton as “an fool”, however helpful at instances. “He was good in a sure approach,” mentioned Trump. “He’s a nutjob. “And everytime I needed to take care of a rustic once they noticed this whack job standing behind me they mentioned: ‘Oh man, Trump’s going to go to struggle with us.’ He was with Bush once they went stupidly into the Center East.”

Trump says he advised Kim Jong-un ‘go to the seashore’

Trump mentioned he obtained to know North Korean chief Kim Jong-un “very properly” regardless of some nuclear sabre-rattling between the 2 initially when Trump mentioned he advised him: “Little Rocket Man, you’re going to burn in hell.” “By the point I completed we had no downside with North Korea,” Trump mentioned. Trump mentioned he urged Kim to cease increase his “substantial” weapons stockpile. “I mentioned: ‘Do you ever do anything? Why don’t you go take it simple? Go to the seashore, loosen up. “I mentioned: ‘You’re all the time constructing nuclear, you don’t should do it. Chill out!’ I mentioned: ‘Let’s construct some condos in your shore.’” Trump additionally argued that Russia would by no means have invaded Ukraine if he had been president. “I mentioned, ‘Vladimir, you are not getting into,’” he advised Rogan, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I used to speak to him on a regular basis. “I can not inform you what I advised him, as a result of I feel it could be inappropriate, however sometime he’ll inform you, however he would have by no means gone in.” Trump mentioned Putin invaded Ukraine as a result of “primary, he doesn’t respect Biden in any respect”. The White Home has beforehand accused Trump of cozying as much as overseas autocrats.

On 2020 election -‘I misplaced by, like, I didn’t lose’

Requested for proof to again up his false claims that the 2020 presidential was stolen from him by mass voter fraud, Trump advised Rogan: “We’ll do it one other time. “I’d herald papers that you wouldn’t consider, so many various papers. That election was so crooked, it was probably the most crooked.” Rogan pressed him for proof. Trump alleged irregularities with the ballots in Wisconsin and that Democrats “used Covid to cheat”. “Are you going to current this [proof] ever?” requested Rogan. “Uh…,” mentioned Trump earlier than pivoting to speak about how 51 former intelligence brokers aligned with Joe Biden had falsely instructed that tales about his son Hunter Biden’s laptop computer have been Russian disinformation. “I misplaced by, like, I didn’t lose,” mentioned Trump, shortly correcting himself.

Harris ‘very low IQ’

Trump lashed out at his political opponents and praised his allies, lots of whom are prone to enchantment to Rogan’s fanbase. He known as his rival, Vice-President Kamala Harris, a “very low IQ individual” and described California’s Gavin Newsom as “one of many worst governors on this planet”. Trump mentioned that Elon Musk, who has appeared on Rogan’s podcast up to now, was “the best man”. He additionally mentioned he’s “fully” dedicated to bringing Robert F Kennedy Jr into a possible new Trump administration. The previous impartial presidential candidate, who has an in depth friendship with Rogan, dropped out in August and endorsed the Republican nominee. Trump mentioned he disagrees with Kennedy on environmental coverage so would as an alternative ask the vaccine critic to “give attention to well being, do no matter you need”.

On extraterrestrial life

Trump mentioned that he hadn’t dominated on the market being life in area. “There’s no purpose to not suppose that Mars and all these planets don’t have life,” he mentioned, referring to discussions he’d had with jet pilots who’d seen “very unusual” issues within the sky. “Properly, Mars – we’ve had probes there, and rovers, and I don’t suppose there’s any life there,” Rogan mentioned. “Possibly it’s life that we don’t learn about,” mentioned Trump.

On The Apprentice

Trump mentioned that some senior figures at NBC had tried to speak him out of operating for president to maintain his present The Apprentice on air. ”They wished me to remain,” he mentioned. “All the highest folks came to visit to see me, try to discuss me out of it, as a result of they wished to have me lengthen.” Trump featured in 14 sequence of The Apprentice from 2004, however NBC lower ties with him after he launched his 2015 bid for the presidency, citing his “derogatory” feedback about immigrants.

