Seven dead in Houston region in wake of Hurricane Beryl – Houston Public Media

At the very least seven individuals died within the Houston space on account of Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl got here crashing by way of Houston hours after making landfall within the southeast Texas coastal city Matagorda. The class one hurricane introduced winds over 80 mph and heavy rain to the area early Monday and several other individuals caught within the results of the system died.

Russell Richardson, a 54-year-old Houston Police Division data safety officer, died on Monday on his option to work when he was caught in rising flood water on Houston Avenue, Appearing Police Chief Larry Satterwhite mentioned.

Throughout a information convention Monday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire mentioned Richardson was a necessary employee who was reporting to work within the early hours of Monday.

Richardson made a name to the police division for assist earlier than his automobile was submerged in floodwater close to I-45 at Houston Avenue.

A 73-year-old girl died in her dwelling on the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Path in Spring on Monday after a tree got here crashing by way of her bed room.

Maria Loredo was a grandmother who lived along with her grownup son, his spouse and their two younger youngsters. A big tree was blown over about 9 a.m. and destroyed the again half of the house, immediately killing her.

Hours earlier, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed a 53-year-old man died after a tree fell on his home in Kings River Village in Humble. The person was trapped below particles and confirmed useless on the scene.

Officers mentioned a Monday home hearth in southeast Houston probably attributable to lightning left one man useless, in response to information experiences.

At the very least three of the seven individuals who died from the storm’s impacts have been in Montgomery County, officers mentioned.

A person in his 40s died after he was struck by a falling tree whereas working a tractor in East Montgomery County. Two different individuals have been found in a tent in a wooded space of Magnolia.

“We’re deeply saddened by these losses and lengthen our heartfelt condolences to the households and mates affected,” Trey Baxter, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County emergency administration workplace mentioned in a press launch. “Our precedence stays the security and well-being of all residents as we proceed our restoration efforts.”

“Please keep away from downed energy strains and report any hazardous circumstances to native authorities,” he mentioned.

Circumstances surrounding the dying of the 2 individuals present in a tent weren’t instantly disclosed.

One other individual in Louisiana died Monday because the weakened storm made a northeast curve alongside the Gulf Coast after passing by way of Houston, bringing the entire U.S. dying toll from Beryl to eight.

At the very least 11 individuals have been killed by Beryl final week because the class 4 storm whipped highly effective winds by way of the Caribbean. Among the many deaths: three individuals in each Grenada and Carriacou and one other individual died in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in response to AP.