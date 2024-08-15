Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Announce Heavier Yet’ Tour Dates For Europe And The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated artists Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 introduced plans for a tour that may hit venues and festivals throughout Europe and the UK later this 12 months.
The “Heavier But” tour kicks off on October tenth on the Fiesta des Suds in Marseille, France, with plans to hit 27 further venues and festivals earlier than wrapping at WinterFuse in Bruges, Belgium on December 14th.
Kuti will likely be touring in help of their forthcoming album, Heavier But (Lays the Crownless Head), which is slated for launched through Milan-based label Document Kicks on October 4.
The European run follows Seun Kuti’s profitable U.S. tour which noticed them carry out alongside the The Soul Rebels and Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers within the US and Canada in June and July.
The complete checklist of introduced exhibits.
10/10 Fiesta des Suds Marseille, France
10/14 Publish Tenebras Rock Geneva, Switzerland
10/15 Haus der Kulturen der Welt Berlin, Germany
10/16 ARCHA+ Prague, Czech Republic
10/18 Tourcoing Jazz Competition Tourcoing, France
10/19 Isolation Budapest Budapest, Hungary
10/26 Guinness Cork Jazz Competition Cork, Eire
10/27 Guinness Cork Jazz Competition Cork, Eire
10/29 JAZZMI Milan, Italy
10/30 Largo Venue Rome, Italy
10/31 Casa delle Arti Conversano, Italy
11/2 Capitol Pordenone, Italy
11/11 Leverkusener Jazztage Leverkusen, Germany
11/17 EFG London Jazz Competition London, United Kingdom
11/18 Belgrave Music Corridor Leeds, United Kingdom
11/19 Trinity Centre Bristol, United Kingdom
11/20 The Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom
11/21 CHALK Brighton, United Kingdom
11/24 De Oosterpoort Groningen, Netherlands
11/26 Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, Sweden
11/27 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark
12/4 Trabendo Paris, France
12/5 La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France
12/6 Le VIP Saint-Nazaire, France
12/7 Quai M La Roche-sur-Yon, France
12/8 Atabal Biarritz Biarritz, France
12/10 Rockstore Montpellier, France
12/12 Le fil Saint-Étienne, France
12/13 Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, Netherlands
12/14 WinterFuse Bruges, Belgium