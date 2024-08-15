Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Announce Heavier Yet’ Tour Dates For Europe And The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated artists Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 introduced plans for a tour that may hit venues and festivals throughout Europe and the UK later this 12 months.

The “Heavier But” tour kicks off on October tenth on the Fiesta des Suds in Marseille, France, with plans to hit 27 further venues and festivals earlier than wrapping at WinterFuse in Bruges, Belgium on December 14th.

Kuti will likely be touring in help of their forthcoming album, Heavier But (Lays the Crownless Head), which is slated for launched through Milan-based label Document Kicks on October 4.

The European run follows Seun Kuti’s profitable U.S. tour which noticed them carry out alongside the The Soul Rebels and Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers within the US and Canada in June and July.

The complete checklist of introduced exhibits.

10/10 Fiesta des Suds Marseille, France

10/14 Publish Tenebras Rock Geneva, Switzerland

10/15 Haus der Kulturen der Welt Berlin, Germany

10/16 ARCHA+ Prague, Czech Republic

10/18 Tourcoing Jazz Competition Tourcoing, France

10/19 Isolation Budapest Budapest, Hungary

10/26 Guinness Cork Jazz Competition Cork, Eire

10/27 Guinness Cork Jazz Competition Cork, Eire

10/29 JAZZMI Milan, Italy

10/30 Largo Venue Rome, Italy

10/31 Casa delle Arti Conversano, Italy

11/2 Capitol Pordenone, Italy

11/11 Leverkusener Jazztage Leverkusen, Germany

11/17 EFG London Jazz Competition London, United Kingdom

11/18 Belgrave Music Corridor Leeds, United Kingdom

11/19 Trinity Centre Bristol, United Kingdom

11/20 The Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom

11/21 CHALK Brighton, United Kingdom

11/24 De Oosterpoort Groningen, Netherlands

11/26 Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, Sweden

11/27 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

12/4 Trabendo Paris, France

12/5 La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France

12/6 Le VIP Saint-Nazaire, France

12/7 Quai M La Roche-sur-Yon, France

12/8 Atabal Biarritz Biarritz, France

12/10 Rockstore Montpellier, France

12/12 Le fil Saint-Étienne, France

12/13 Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, Netherlands

12/14 WinterFuse Bruges, Belgium