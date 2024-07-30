Seth Meyers, HBO Partner for New Comedy Special

Seth Meyers is bringing his comedy to HBO.

The Late Night time host has lined up his subsequent standup particular, which is about to debut on HBO (and Max) later this fall. The hour, his first for the WarnerMedia model, was taped in entrance of a stay viewers in June at The Vic Theatre in Chicago.

“Critics say it’s the particular my youngsters might be speaking about in remedy twenty years from now!” Meyers joked in a press release Tuesday. His final hour, Foyer Child, which famously tackled the messy delivery of his second of three kids, amongst different topics, was launched on Netflix in 2019.

“As longtime followers, we’re so comfortable to accomplice with Seth on his first HBO particular,” famous Nina Rosenstein, govt vp HBO programming, late night time and specials. “He’s such a charismatic storyteller and we’ve at all times cherished the way in which he reaches individuals on such a private degree. This particular is endlessly relatable and a lot enjoyable to observe.”

The information comes as comedy specials have discovered themselves in demand, as new entrants like Hulu muscle into {the marketplace}. HBO has managed to distinguish itself from the larger, extra volume-focused competitors; as an alternative, it’s bought itself as a vacation spot for status, boundary-pushing comedy. In truth, 4 of HBO’s most up-to-date specials, together with hours from each Alex Edelman and Ramy Youssef, have been rewarded with Emmy nominations. (Half a decade earlier, Meyer’s Foyer Child nabbed an Emmy nomination as properly.)

Meyers, himself a present Emmy nominee for his NBC late night time collection, has remained lively on the highway regardless of his huge TV and podcast commitments. In truth, he usually performs to bought out crowds throughout the nation and co-headlines a month-to-month residency with fellow late night time host and Strike Drive 5 podcaster John Oliver on the Beacon Theatre in New York. Requested earlier this spring what itch standup scratches that his nightly TV present doesn’t, Meyers informed THR: “It’s a completely completely different muscle. I additionally suppose there’s a threat when you have got an extremely proficient writing employees of simply getting a little bit mushy — you may sort of experience off of their abilities. And since you additionally owe it to your writers to continuously be attempting to sharpen your supply system, standup is nice as a result of it forces you to do this.”

The brand new hour is directed by comedy vet Neal Brennan, who additionally helmed Foyer Child, and govt produced by Meyers and Mike Shoemaker, his Late Night time showrunner and accomplice in Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. Like his first hour, Meyers’ second is being produced by Irwin Leisure.