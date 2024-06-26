Singer Shifty Shellshock of the band Loopy City has died, in response to the Los Angeles County Division of Medical Examiner. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose actual title was Seth Binzer, died Monday at a residence in Los Angeles County, in response to the coroner’s on-line information.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 25: Recording artist Seth “Shifty” Binzer attends the Ubisoft video launch of “Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands” on the Mondrian Resort’s Skybar on Could 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Photographs)

The reason for dying was unknown. Shellshock has spoken publicly about his struggles with habit.

Loopy City’s track “Butterfly” topped the charts in 2000.