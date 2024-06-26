Seth Binzer, lead singer of Crazy Town, dies at 49 – Daily News

Singer Shifty Shellshock of the band Loopy City has died, in response to the Los Angeles County Division of Medical Examiner. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose actual title was Seth Binzer, died Monday at a residence in Los Angeles County, in response to the coroner’s on-line information.

The reason for dying was unknown. Shellshock has spoken publicly about his struggles with habit.

Loopy City’s track “Butterfly” topped the charts in 2000.

