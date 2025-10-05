Serie A Preview: Juventus vs Milan – Team News, Line-ups & Prediction

The stakes are high for eternal Serie A rivals Juventus and Milan as they meet in an early Scudetto six-pointer. With merely a point separating the two teams ahead of the kick-off, this clash is a golden opportunity to make a statement in the title race and head into the break in high spirits.

October’s international break is on the horizon, and Juventus risk entering the two-week hiatus from club football on a five-game winless run. Indeed, Igor Tudor’s men have drawn four consecutive games in all competitions, most recently fighting back to hold Villarreal to a 2-2 stalemate in the Champions League.

The early stages of the 2025/26 season bear much resemblance to Thiago Motta’s regime. Indeed, Juventus became synonymous with sharing the spoils under the Italian manager, something they’ve recently been doing for fun all across the board. However, another draw here may not sit well with the Allianz Stadium faithful, who are growing impatient after a series of frustrating results.

Massimiliano Allegri returns to his old stomping ground as a foe, looking to build on an outstanding start to the season with Milan. After a dismal 2-1 home loss to newly promoted Cremonese on matchday one, the 19-time Italian champions have won four consecutive league games, including a 2-1 home triumph over Napoli last time out.

Unlike Juventus, Milan had a midweek off. Without the distraction of European football, the Rossoneri had a week to rest and prepare for this trip. Now, they will aim to end a two-match winless league streak in Turin (D1, L1).

Match Preview

Juventus

Despite commencing this round as one of only three teams still unbeaten in Serie A this season (W3, D2), Juventus have been prone to dropping points. Their inability to convert draws into victories was their undoing last season, and it’s up to Tudor to find a winning formula. He’d be well-advised to do so sooner rather than later.

With Inter romping Cremonese 4-1 yesterday and Napoli heavily expected to beat Genoa at home, another winless outing would see Juventus lose further ground on the early pacesetters before the break. However, the Turin heavyweights have hit a purple patch in Serie A, avoiding defeat in their last ten league games (W6, D4).

Furthermore, Tudor’s charges have racked up six wins across their last seven league matches at the Allianz Stadium (D1). Unstoppable in the final third, Juventus scored at least two goals six times during that sequence, highlighting their attacking potential.

Yet, a low-scoring affair could be in store tonight.

Milan

Recent meetings between Juventus and Milan have been notoriously tight and uneventful. Despite a perfectly balanced record across their last eight league clashes (W2, D4, L2), there’s been no entertainment whatsoever. Indeed, those matches produced only eight goals, increasing the likelihood of another cagey encounter.

Five consecutive wins across Serie A and Coppa Italia have restored confidence at San Siro, playing down doubts surrounding the club’s decision to bring Max Allegri back to the helm. Despite managing Juventus 420 times in Serie A, the 58-year-old won’t be there to exchange pleasantries on his return to Turin.

Allegri has shored up Milan’s defensive woes, with the Rossoneri keeping four clean sheets across their last five domestic outings. Buoyed by winning four successive league fixtures for the first time since April 2024, Milan will be out to maintain their superb away form. Indeed, they’ve emerged victorious from six of their last seven away games in all competitions (L1).

Team News

Juventus lost star center-back Gleison Bremer to another injury, with the Brazilian joining Arkadiusz Milik and Fabio Miretti on the sidelines. Moreover, Juan Cabal had to come off only 15 minutes into Wednesday’s clash against Villarreal, leaving Tudor short of reliable defensive options.

Meanwhile, Milan will be without Pervis Estupinan, who picked up a straight red card against Napoli. Summer signing Ardon Jashari is still out injured, while there’s a question mark over Fikayo Tomori’s head. Therefore, Koni De Winter could make his first Serie A start for the Rossoneri.

Juventus vs AC Milan Potential Starting Line-ups

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, McKennie, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

Milan (3-5-2): Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Gimenez.

Juventus vs Milan Prediction

With Milan winning six of their last seven away matches without conceding, an early goal for the visitors could be a game-defining moment. Delivering action from the get-go, Allegri’s men have opened the scoring in six of their seven games this season.

Therefore, expect Milan to get off to a flyer and potentially upset their bitter rivals.