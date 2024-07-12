Serena Williams takes shot at Chiefs’ Harrison Butker during ESPYS

LOS ANGELES – ESPYS host Serena Williams poked enjoyable at a number of celebrities whereas on stage on the Dolby Theatre Thursday evening. However maybe her most memorable jab was directed at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The second occurred when Williams, her older sister Venus, and actress Quinta Brunson had been on stage discussing ladies’s sports activities.

“So, go forward and luxuriate in ladies’s sports activities such as you would some other sports activities, as a result of they’re sports activities,” Venus mentioned.

Then Serena shortly replied: “Besides you, Harrison Butker. We do not want you.”

Butker was seen on the pink carpet on the ESPY Awards Thursday evening.

Serena’s verbal jab got here in response to Butker’s controversial feedback about ladies he made at a graduation speech at Benedictine Faculty earlier this yr.

“For the women current immediately, congratulations on a tremendous accomplishment. You have to be pleased with all that you’ve achieved thus far in your younger lives. I wish to converse on to you briefly as a result of I believe it’s you, the ladies, who’ve had probably the most diabolical lies advised to you,” Butker mentioned to the graduates. “What number of of you might be sitting right here now about to cross this stage and are desirous about all of the promotions and titles you’ll get in your profession? A few of you might go on to steer profitable careers on this planet, however I’d enterprise to guess that almost all of you might be most enthusiastic about your marriage and the youngsters you’ll convey into this world.”

Butker obtained widespread backlash after parts of his graduation speech went viral.