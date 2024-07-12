Serena Williams takes shot at Chiefs' Harrison Butker during ESPYS

LOS ANGELES – ESPYS host Serena Williams poked enjoyable at a number of celebrities whereas on stage on the Dolby Theatre Thursday evening. However maybe her most memorable jab was directed at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The second occurred when Williams, her older sister Venus, and actress Quinta Brunson had been on stage discussing ladies’s sports activities.

“So, go forward and luxuriate in ladies’s sports activities such as you would some other sports activities, as a result of they’re sports activities,” Venus mentioned.

Then Serena shortly replied: “Besides you, Harrison Butker. We do not want you.”

