Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Called Her ‘Umbrella Holder’

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, is her No. 1 cheerleader and all the time prepared to carry her umbrella.

Because the couple arrived on the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, Ohanian, 41, was mistakenly recognized on a Eurosport broadcast.

“She [Serena] appears completely unimaginable. She’s bought somebody simply behind us holding an umbrella,” commentator Laura Woods mentioned. “These are the degrees you aspire to. To have an precise umbrella holder behind you.”

Within the clip, Ohanian walked behind Williams, 42, carrying a big umbrella to defend her from the wet climate.

Williams has been married to Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit, since 2017 they usually share two daughters: Olympia, 6, and Adira, 10 months. Regardless of the now-viral flub, Ohanian didn’t let the remarks faze him and even owned his new duty.

“Olympia. Serena. Serena’s Private Umbrella Holder. 😂,” Ohanian joked through Instagram afterward Friday, sharing a pic of himself with Williams and Olympia in Paris. “Let the video games start! I’ll be watching a variety of T&F [track and field events] to take in @athlos inspiration. 🥇”

Ohanian can be tasked with retaining Olympia dry from raindrops. He uploaded an Instagram Story selfie of the father-daughter pair watching the opening ceremony, the place Olympia wore a transparent poncho over her white gown.

Ohanian and Olympia even bought to look at Williams take part within the opening ceremony. The tennis champ was one of many remaining torchbearers, arriving on the Olympic cauldron alongside Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comăneci.

Williams is a four-time Olympian, competing in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2016. At every sporting occasion, Serena took house a gold medal for girls’s doubles with sister Venus Williams. Whereas each tennis champs have retired from the game, Serena is trying ahead to being a spectator in Paris.

“It’s enjoyable! I imply, the Olympics in Paris is admittedly, actually unimaginable,” Serena gushed to NBC reporters forward of the opening ceremony. “I don’t know if it’s enjoyable or I’m just a little jealous. I did do the London/Wimbledon mixture however I used to be just a little jealous of right here!”

Jealousy apart, Serena is planning to cheer on first-time Olympian Coco Gauff on the court docket and as one in every of Group USA’s flag bearers through the opening ceremony’s Parade of Nations.

“Isn’t that nice? I’m so excited to see her tonight,” Serena gushed. “I’m simply so completely happy for her. I adore it.”

After Serena praised the competitors, her daughter took over the dialog. Olympia quipped to the reporter that she was trying ahead to “each one in every of” the occasions.