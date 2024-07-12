Serena Williams calls out Harrison Butker during 2024 ESPYS

Serena Williams referred to as out Harrison Butker whereas internet hosting the 2024 ESPYS, held July 11 in Hollywood.

Throughout a section about girls’s sports activities, the tennis legend, standing alongside her sister Venus Williams and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson, delivered a one-liner aimed instantly on the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker two months after he delivered what many deemed a controversial commencement speech.

“Go forward and luxuriate in girls’s sports activities such as you would another sports activities, as a result of they’re sports activities,” Venus Williams stated throughout the section.

Serena Williams then quipped, “Besides you, Harrison Butker. We do not want you.”

“In any respect. Like, ever,” Brunson added.

Serena Williams, Quinta Brunson and Venus Williams communicate onstage throughout the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures

Butker was in attendance on the ESPYS, however cameras didn’t present him reacting to the second.

In his Might 11 deal with to graduates at Benedictine Faculty, a Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas, Butker touched on points together with contraception and abortion, and at one level described Delight Month as a “lethal sin.”

Maybe probably the most headline-grabbing second was when Butker advised feminine graduates in attendance they’d been advised “probably the most diabolical lies” about placing their profession above their roles as moms, wives and “homemaker[s].”

“A few of it’s possible you’ll go on to steer profitable careers on the earth, however I’d enterprise to guess that almost all of you’re most enthusiastic about your marriage and the youngsters you’ll deliver into this world,” he stated on the time.

Within the following days, a few of Butker’s teammates — together with Kansas Metropolis quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight finish Travis Kelce — reacted to his speech, with each Mahomes and Kelce saying they disagreed with Butker’s feedback however revered him as a teammate.