Serena Williams calls out Harrison Butker at 2024 ESPYS – NBC New York

Serena Williams is serving up warmth on the 2024 ESPY Awards.

The tennis champion was not afraid to place Harrison Butker on blast as she hosted the annual sports activities award present at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre July 11. (See all of the crimson carpet vogue right here.)

Whereas discussing spectacular feats carried out by feminine athletes on stage with sister Venus Williams and presenter Quinta Brunson, she took a dig on the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker, who lately confronted backlash for controversial feedback he made about girls in a Benedictine School graduation speech.

“Get pleasure from girls’s sports activities, they’re similar to different sports activities,” Venus informed the viewers, prompting Serena to chime in, “Besides you Harrison Butker.”

She added, “We do not want you.”

Butker was in attendance on the ceremony. Nonetheless, the cameras didn’t seize his response.

However the jabs did not cease there. After Venus confirmed her approval by snapping her fingers within the air, Quinta added with a deadpan expression, “In any respect. Like, ever.”

Serena is not the one celeb to talk out after Butker’s eyebrow-raising remarks, which included suggesting to the feminine grads that they “are most enthusiastic about your marriage and the youngsters you’ll convey into this world.”

In Might, Maria Shriver questioned “what level was Harrison Butker actually attempting to make to girls in his commencement speech about their current day life decisions?”

“Did he actually need them, aka us, to consider that our lives really solely start once we lean into the vocation of spouse and mom?” she wrote on X, previously often known as Twitter. “Look, everybody has the proper to free speech in our nation. That is the good thing about dwelling in a democracy. However these of us who’re girls and who’ve a voice have the proper to disagree with Butker.”

In the meantime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated there have been “sure issues that he stated that I do not essentially agree with.”

“However I perceive the person who he’s,” he famous, “and he’s attempting to do no matter he can to steer individuals in the proper route.”