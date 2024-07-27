Seranthony Domínguez, Cristian Pache traded to Orioles

nn”,”providerName”:”Twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:null,”kind”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”contentType”:”wealthy”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”Final 12 months, Domínguez tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings throughout the Phils’ run to the NL Championship Collection. His contract has an $8 million membership possibility for 2025.nn“I’ve confronted him quite a few instances, in Spring Coaching and the common season, and I do know that I’m trying ahead to attending to catch him and never having to hit off him,” O’s veteran catcher James McCann mentioned.nnIn order to land Domínguez, Baltimore parted with considered one of its clubhouse leaders in Hays.nnAn All-Star in 2023, Hays was one of many pre-rebuild mainstays for the Orioles, together with fellow outfielders Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. BALTIMORE — The primary domino in a doubtlessly busy Commerce Deadline season for the Orioles fell Friday afternoon, and it was a transfer that not many could have seen coming.
Baltimore dealt veteran outfielder Austin Hays to Philadelphia in alternate for right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache. The commerce between two of the highest groups in baseball — the MLB-best Phillies (64-38) and the American League East-leading O’s (61-41) — addressed wants for either side.
TRADE DETAILS
Orioles obtain: RHP Seranthony Domínguez, OF Cristian Pache
Phillies obtain: OF Austin Hays
Domínguez ought to present a lift to the bullpen. The 29-year-old righty has a 4.75 ERA in 38 reduction appearances this season, however he’s been higher up to now, recording a 3.55 ERA over 230 profession MLB outings. He additionally owns a 2.81 ERA in 26 appearances since Could 1.
“I do know that we’re getting a man that has an distinctive arm. He’s pitched in high-leverage moments and postseasons,” supervisor Brandon Hyde mentioned. “It’s an electrical fastball and a very good slider. He’s had his up-and-down moments this season, however he’s anyone that we’re hoping that may slot in within the again finish of our bullpen.”
Domínguez has high-octane stuff. His four-seam fastball is averaging 97.6 mph this 12 months, which ranks within the prime 5% of MLB, per Statcast. He additionally has postseason expertise, having pitched to a 1.13 ERA in 15 profession playoff appearances over the previous two seasons.
Final 12 months, Domínguez tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings throughout the Phils’ run to the NL Championship Collection. His contract has an $8 million membership possibility for 2025.
“I’ve confronted him quite a few instances, in Spring Coaching and the common season, and I do know that I’m trying ahead to attending to catch him and never having to hit off him,” O’s veteran catcher James McCann mentioned.
With the intention to land Domínguez, Baltimore parted with considered one of its clubhouse leaders in Hays.
An All-Star in 2023, Hays was one of many pre-rebuild mainstays for the Orioles, together with fellow outfielders Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. The 29-year-old Hays performed seven seasons for Baltimore, compiling a .263/.315/.433 slash line in 557 video games.
This season, Hays began gradual, as he was batting .111 with a .311 OPS when he went on the injured listing with a left calf pressure on April 22. Since returning in mid-Could, he’s principally served in a platoon function — beginning in left discipline towards left-handed starters — and has thrived, slashing .313/.363/.509 with 13 doubles, three homers and 12 RBIs in 44 video games.
“For me, he performed the sport so onerous for all of the years right here in entrance of the followers, and simply how he went about his enterprise each day, I’ve a lot respect for,” mentioned Hyde, who grew to become the Orioles’ supervisor previous to the 2019 season. “No person performed more durable. No person performed extra harm. He was unbelievable within the clubhouse, unbelievable locally, the charity work. …
“He’s a real professional. So to lose somebody like that, that we’re all near, it’s robust. He’s a detailed buddy for lots of men in that clubhouse, and we positively want him nicely.”
Pache ought to give Baltimore some right-handed outfield depth in Hays’ absence. The 25-year-old is a former prime prospect who has slashed .179/.243/.272 in 213 video games over 5 massive league seasons with the Braves, A’s and Phillies. This 12 months, he has hit .202 with a .557 OPS in 50 video games for Philadelphia. He also can play all three outfield positions.
Nevertheless, don’t count on Pache to take over Hays’ function. By shifting Hays, the Orioles have doubtlessly opened up extra taking part in time for younger gamers equivalent to Heston Kjerstad and Connor Norby (the membership’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline).
Kjerstad ought to get extra time in left, though Baltimore also can begin Colton Cowser, Mullins and Santander from left to proper within the outfield. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn has additionally made six appearances in left this 12 months. Norby hasn’t but performed outfield within the Majors, however he made 26 begins in left discipline for Triple-A Norfolk this season.
The Orioles’ position-player roster now has much less right-handed thump. However that could possibly be mounted within the close to future with first baseman/third baseman Coby Mayo (the membership’s No. 3 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 15 total) nearing his first MLB callup. Or maybe Baltimore shall be available in the market for a right-handed hitter previous to the Deadline.
“We’ll see what the subsequent few days deliver, actually,” Hyde mentioned of the O’s outfield panorama. “We’ll see how the roster shapes up with the Deadline arising.”