Senator Marsha Blackburn Now Accepts Bitcoin And Crypto Donations

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has introduced, in a press launch despatched to Bitcoin Journal, that her re-election marketing campaign now accepts cryptocurrency donations. This transfer comes as Blackburn’s marketing campaign not too long ago launched a web page devoted to Bitcoin donations.

“Our marketing campaign is dedicated to assembly supporters the place they’re,” mentioned Senator Blackburn. “As a rising variety of Individuals make the most of digital currencies for on a regular basis transactions, we’re excited to take this subsequent step and keep on the reducing fringe of the Twenty first-century digital world.”

This announcement follows a current pattern of Bitcoin adoption amongst U.S. politicians. Simply yesterday, Blackburn chaired the RNC Platform Committee that handed their 2024 platform draft, committing to defend the fitting to mine and self-custody Bitcoin. Congressman Matt Gaetz not too long ago launched a invoice permitting federal revenue tax funds in Bitcoin. Moreover, former President Donald Trump additionally began accepting Bitcoin Lightning funds for marketing campaign donations.

Earlier this yr, Senator Blackburn advised Bitcoin Journal that the liberty and privateness facets of Bitcoin are a “superb factor”, whereas advocating strongly in opposition to central financial institution digital currencies (CBDC), saying they’re spy instruments for the federal government to make use of in opposition to their residents.

NEW – US Senator Marsha Blackburn: CBDCs are a “spy instrument” for presidency management.#Bitcoin is a “superb factor.” 👏 pic.twitter.com/A7ahH4tMfn — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) April 16, 2024

Senator Blackburn can also be set to talk on the Bitcoin 2024 Convention in Nashville on the finish of the month, additional signaling her help for Bitcoin.

ANNOUNCEMENT: United States Senator @MarshaBlackburn shall be talking at Bitcoin 2024! 🇺🇸🏛 pic.twitter.com/twABgJMyGh — The Bitcoin Convention (@TheBitcoinConf) May 30, 2024