Senate Ethics Committee to review NJ Sen. Bob Menendez’s conduct – NBC10 Philadelphia

The Senate Ethics Committee mentioned Monday that its members had voted unanimously to overview allegations that Sen. Bob Menendez violated Senate guidelines, constructing in the direction of potential disciplinary actions towards the New Jersey Democrat after he was convicted of bribery expenses this month.

The ethics panel may advocate that Menendez be censured or expelled, which might put most stress on the senator to resign or pave the way in which for the Senate to carry a vote on his expulsion. It requires a two-thirds vote for the Senate to expel a member.

A New Jersey jury this month discovered Menendez, 70, responsible of accepting bribes of gold and money from three New Jersey businessmen and appearing as a overseas agent for the Egyptian authorities. The senator has mentioned he plans to enchantment the decision and given no indication he’ll resign, regardless of widespread calls from fellow Democrats that he step down.

Menendez’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the Senate Ethics Committee’s motion Monday.

The committee mentioned in an announcement that when it completes the overview, it “will transfer expeditiously to submit a written report back to the Senate together with particular findings and any suggestions for disciplinary motion.”