Sen. Tim Scott speech at Republican National Convention: Watch

Senator Tim Scott (S.C.) took the rostrum on the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee on Monday night in a spirited tackle that referenced the tried assassination on former President Donald Trump and invoked faith.

The Republican Nationwide Conference is in Milwaukee by means of Thursday the place former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally settle for the celebration’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

What to find out about Tim Scott

Who he’s : Senator, South Carolina

: Senator, South Carolina Key quote: “For those who’re on the lookout for racism in America at the moment, you may discover it in cities run by Democrats.”

When and the place is the Republican Nationwide Conference?

The Republicans’ conference will happen over 4 days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Discussion board, dwelling of the Milwaukee Bucks, would be the most important venue for the RNC.

There additionally can be occasions on the close by College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Area and the Baird Middle.

How are you going to watch the occasion and keep up-to-date on conference information?

