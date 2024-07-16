Sen. Tim Scott blasts Chicago over gun violence – NBC Chicago

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott blasted the town of Chicago and its management throughout Monday’s Republican Nationwide Conference, saying that academic failures and gun violence are occurring there due to Democratic Get together management.

“America isn’t a racist nation,” he mentioned throughout his deal with. “In case you are in search of racism at this time, you discover it in cities run by Democrats. Look on the South Facet of Chicago. Poor Black youngsters, trapped in failing faculties. 1000’s shot each single yr, together with one in all my former interns.”

In keeping with CBS Information, DaQuawn Bruce was struck by a stray bullet shortly after his internship with Scott led to Aug. 2018. He needed to relearn to stroll after the bullet fractured his pelvis, and GoFundMe efforts had been raised to assist fund his restoration.

Scott’s reference to gun violence in Chicago comes as the town sees reductions in homicide, sexual assault, motorcar theft and total shootings over 2023 numbers.

In keeping with the newest information from Chicago police, taking pictures incidents are down 3% year-over-year, and are down 27% from excessive ranges skilled in 2021. Murders are additionally down 8% year-over-year, and down 22% since 2021.

Illinois’ delegates to the Republican Nationwide Conference gathered Monday previous to the beginning of the RNC, echoing a message of unity and of help for former President Donald Trump as he ready to simply accept the social gathering’s nomination. Mary Ann Ahern has the stay updates from Milwaukee.

In keeping with statistics compiled by Statista, Illinois has reported 14.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents this yr. Mississippi at the moment has the very best fee within the nation at 29.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, whereas Scott’s state of South Carolina is ninth within the nation, with 21.3 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Scott went on to argue that the values of Trump and the Republican social gathering may deliver new hope to cities throughout the U.S.

“There’s excellent news: it’s conservative values that restore hope. It’s Republican insurance policies that raise individuals up,” he mentioned.

Scott was one in all 4 finalists Trump thought-about to be his working mate earlier than Ohio Sen. JD Vance was chosen because the nominee on Monday.