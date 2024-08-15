Sen. Rick Scott Demands Accountability Following Massive Hack of Americans’ Soci...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At this time, Senator Rick Scott launched the next assertion demanding motion and accountability from the Biden-Harris administration following reporting from the Los Angeles Occasions {that a} huge safety breach, carried out 4 months in the past, has doubtlessly stolen the Social Safety numbers and different delicate info of each American citizen.

Senator Rick Scott mentioned, “It’s disturbing and unacceptable that Individuals are simply now studying of this huge hack, which allowed legal hackers to achieve entry to and now supply on the market roughly 2.9 billion data, which the Los Angeles Occasions reviews embrace, ‘the total names, addresses, dates of start, Social Safety numbers and cellphone numbers, together with alternate names and start dates,’ of Americans. Whereas we study extra about this breach, the Biden-Harris administration should element what’s being performed to carry the contractor that was holding this knowledge, Nationwide Public Knowledge, accountable for its failure to guard in opposition to this hack. The American individuals additionally need to know what’s being performed to get better this knowledge, and the way the administration goes to guard them and be sure that a safety breach of this magnitude by no means occurs once more. It’s completely essential that threats similar to this hack are handled swiftly and never allowed to change into one more supply of concern and anxiousness for hardworking American households.”

