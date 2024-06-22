Sen. Cruz Statement on Murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray, Illegal Alien Suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) demanded motion following the homicide of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray of Houston, and the arrest of two suspects, each unlawful aliens who entered the U.S. by El Paso earlier this 12 months.

Sen. Cruz mentioned, “That is horrifying. If responsible, each of those males ought to obtain the loss of life penalty for this horrible crime. These males are unlawful aliens and Jocelyn Nungaray would nonetheless be alive and together with her household if not for Joe Biden’s open border insurance policies. The Biden administration is immediately accountable. My coronary heart goes out to Jocelyn’s household. We should give them justice. Joe Biden is out of excuses: He should reinstate Stay in Mexico and finish catch-and-release instantly, or we are going to lose extra harmless life. There isn’t a time for half measures—we have to have a look at what works, and do it now.”

###