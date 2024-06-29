Sen. Bernie Sanders holds rally in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Within the wake of the primary presidential debate of this election season, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders rallied in Eau Claire on Friday as part of his Wisconsin tour.

This rally comes simply after Thursday night time’s presidential debate the place voters noticed Former President Trump and President Biden go head-to-head for the primary time this election season. The dialogue was on the high of thoughts for lots of the folks on the rally.

“I believed it went form of form of tough for Mr. Biden,” John Eichacker of Eau Claire mentioned. “I form of felt sorry for him.”

“There’s no query that it wasn’t his finest night time and all of us have off nights,” State Senator Jeff Smith, (D) Brunswick, mentioned. “It definitely was an off night time.”

“I used to be just a little dissatisfied with the format, however general I believe we undoubtedly noticed the variations between the 2 candidates,” Cade Berg of Chippewa Falls mentioned.

Sen. Sanders began the rally by relating simply that.

“Mmm, not an important night time,” Sen. Sanders mentioned. “I believe for the typical American, truly, it was a distressing night time.”

But regardless of these within the crown not being overly impressed with Biden’s efficiency, they mentioned they hope Sen. Sanders will nonetheless rally behind the president.

“Joe Biden continues to be able to being our president. He has good folks round him,” Margetta Souder of Eau Claire mentioned. “We don’t vote for the Biden as a lot as we’re voting for his administration.”

Sen. Sanders did rally behind the president, saying though he disagrees with Biden on a wide range of points, Biden is the preferable candidate.

“In these tough occasions, I do know there’s, in some locations, not numerous enthusiasm for both of those candidates, however we’ve got to take a deep breath at the place we’re at,” Sen. Sanders mentioned. “I believe it will be a catastrophe for this nation for thus many causes if Trump have been elected.”

On the rally, Senator Sanders touched on many subjects from common healthcare to local weather change and the wage hole, however one message he honed in on was the significance of voting within the upcoming election.

Senator Sanders will wrap up his Wisconsin tour tomorrow with a go to to La Crosse. In response to the go to to Wisconsin, the Republican Social gathering of Wisconsin launched an announcement saying partly, “With excessive prices persevering with to plague the financial system, the final individual Wisconsinites need to hear from is tax and spend socialist Bernie Sanders.”

