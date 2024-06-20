Semler Scientific To Raise $150M To Buy More Bitcoin

Medical machine producer Semler Scientific (Nasdaq: SMLR) introduced it acquired 247 further Bitcoin for $17 million in money, bringing its complete holdings to 828 BTC. The corporate additionally plans to boost $150 million to develop its Bitcoin reserves.

JUST IN: BlackRock spot #Bitcoin ETF IBIT had $347.1 million inflows right this moment. pic.twitter.com/SIKByVcctA — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) June 6, 2024

Semler made waves final month when it adopted Bitcoin as its main treasury reserve asset, mimicking MicroStrategy’s influential company Bitcoin accumulation technique. After its preliminary 581 bitcoin buy, Semler has constantly acquired extra cash.

CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian mentioned “Semler stays targeted on our two methods of increasing our healthcare enterprise and buying and holding bitcoin. We are going to proceed to pursue our technique of buying Bitcoins with money.”

The corporate filed an S-3 kind with the SEC outlining its plan to boost $150 million in debt, a portion of which can go towards shopping for extra Bitcoin. Semler famous within the submitting that it sees bitcoin as a “affordable inflation hedge and secure haven amid international instability.”

Semler is following the lead of MicroStrategy, which has collected over 200,000 Bitcoin and catalyzed the current pattern of public firms including Bitcoin to their stability sheets. After MicroStrategy started its Bitcoin shopping for spree in 2020, its inventory value rose dramatically as traders responded positively.

Different corporations like Japanese public firm Metaplanet have additionally began following MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury allocation playbook this yr. They acknowledge that holding scarce asset like Bitcoin can doubtlessly enhance their enterprise worth.

This demonstrates Bitcoin’s sport principle in motion, as firms more and more undertake Bitcoin to maximise shareholder worth. Semler’s continued acquisition of Bitcoin displays its perception that including it to its stability sheet can considerably improve its enterprise.

As this current pattern positive aspects mainstream validation, extra public corporations will doubtless heat to Bitcoin and comply with Microstrategy’s playbook.