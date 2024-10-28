Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado, Chad Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

Followers had been launched to Sharelle Rosado‘s romance with Chad Johnson after they appeared on Netflix’s Promoting Tampa in December 2021.

When Johnson was solely featured in a couple of scenes on the truth present, Rosado clarified that was on function, explaining why she selected to restrict her private life on display screen.

“I didn’t need folks to suppose he was the explanation why I obtained this present,” the dealer advised Web page Six on the time. “I needed to give attention to primarily my brokers, myself and my enterprise, and it’s not about Chad proper now. He has his personal factor happening and he helps me from afar and the identical right here. I help him.”

The previous soccer participant was beforehand married to Evelyn Lozada in 2012. After 41 days, Lozada filed for divorce when her then-husband was arrested on a home battery cost. On the time, the athlete pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. He finally violated his probation and served 30 days in jail in 2013.

Johnson, who’s the daddy of eight youngsters from earlier relationships, obtained right into a long-distance romance with Rosado two years later. After the couple went public, the Attract Realty founder introduced that they had been anticipating a child. Daughter Serenity was born in January 2022, two years earlier than the pair cut up.

Scroll all the way down to relive Rosado and Johnson’s relationship: