Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Narrates Her Makeup Routine

Selena Gomez admires Benny Blanco’s many abilities, however his capacity to debate make-up may not be certainly one of them.

Gomez, 32, uploaded a TikTok video of her magnificence routine on Saturday, July 28, by which she requested Blanco, 36, to supply voiceover commentary of the method.

“First off you clink these two [Rare Beauty foundations] collectively,” Blanco quipped. “And then you definately gotta look actually cute and also you squirt hand lotion or no matter that’s throughout and then you definately squirt extra hand lotion, besides it’s on a stick now. I feel you rub it collectively — type of seems like poo-poo — and then you definately put it on.”

Blanco added, “I don’t even know why you want make-up, you look so good … [and] I simply realized make-up is simply drawing throughout your face.”

After Blanco returned to the duty at hand, he tried to maintain up with Gomez’s quick tempo. Subsequent, he analyzed a contour stick, which he thought was both lipstick or a “magic marker.”

Blanco went on to say his girlfriend’s tinted moisturizer that was “finger-painted throughout [her] face,” a Uncommon Magnificence brush, eyebrow gel that he additionally thought was lipstick and Uncommon’s pressed powder puff that he needed to steal for himself. “It’s so cute,” he gushed.

Blanco additionally guessed that her lip liner and lipstick had been each “lipstick,” which impressed Gomez’s social media caption.

“I really like you babe, however not all the things is lipstick lol,” she wrote.

The report producer in the end received distracted by the unique directions.

“F this, I would like this make-up,” he quipped of the model that Gomez owns. “Why can’t I get it?”

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023 after six months of courting.

“[Selena] and Benny are very critical and have talked about marriage,” a supply solely instructed Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that their relationship is “positively endgame” for the singer. “Selena is absolutely glad and is doing very well. She feels her life is peaceable proper now.”