Selena Gomez Revisits Roots in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Preview

Selena Gomez returned to her Disney Channel roots in a brand new trailer for the upcoming collection Wizards Past Waverly Place.

The Solely Murders within the Constructing star, 32, appeared within the behind-the-scenes have a look at the Disney Channel collection shared on Friday, August 9. The sequel collection continues to comply with the Russo household, specializing in authentic collection star David Henrie as he makes an attempt to navigate a world the place magic exists in secret.

Gomez visitor stars within the first episode of the collection, dropping the brand new collection’ protagonist, a younger wizard named Billie, off along with her brother within the hopes that he can preserve her protected and prepare her. Billie, performed by newcomer Janice LeAnn Brown, shakes up the household dynamic, as Henrie’s Justin has determined to lift his youngsters with none information of the magical world.

“When Justin’s sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his residence looking for assist, Justin realizes he should mud off his magical abilities to mentor the wizard-in-training whereas additionally juggling his on a regular basis duties — and safeguarding the way forward for the Wizard World,” the official synopsis reads.

Gomez and Henrie each function govt producers of the brand new collection. Within the clip, the pair stroll the set of the brand new collection and hug whereas Gomez, in voiceover, says, “That is the place it began. We’re residence.”

In a snippet from the pilot, Gomez explains how Billie is rather like her character, Alex.

“Billie is rebellious and cussed, sarcastic,” Alex tells her brother, which leads him to quip “appears like another person I do know.”

The unique Wizards ran for 4 seasons on Disney Channel earlier than wrapping in 2012. Henrie completely informed Us Weekly in June that the mini-reunion with Gomez on the pilot episode felt like no time had handed in any respect.

“It was superior. We didn’t need it to finish. It was nice,” he mentioned. “She’s so good. She has such a fast wit that’s solely gotten stronger.”

Henrie added that followers of the unique collection will discover loads to like within the new one.

“We now have a pair scenes that I believe will choke up the unique fan of the unique present, they usually’re actually touching, they usually went rather well. So, I’m excited so that you can see it,” he shared.

Henrie additionally took the time to reward his new younger costars, saying that they helped keep the playful spirit of the unique collection.

“This new forged is basically, actually gifted. My aim is [to] recreate the center of the unique present so anybody can watch it and go, ‘That is Wizards. This feels just like the themes, the values, the world, the comedy. That is Wizards,’” he mentioned.