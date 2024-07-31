See when she competes next – NBC New York

Simone Biles reached the highest of the rostrum but once more, cementing her legacy as the best American gymnast and among the finest athletes within the historical past of the Olympics.

Biles helped the US win the ladies’s crew occasion Tuesday to safe her fifth Olympic gold medal and put the U.S. again on high of the game after a second-place end three years in the past in Tokyo.

Her consideration now turns to Thursday’s all-around finals occasion.

Biles turned probably the most adorned American gymnast in entrance of a crowd that included Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Spike Lee, Michael Phelps and Nadia Comaneci at a raucous Bercy Area.

It was the eighth Olympic medal for the 27-year-old Biles, who was beforehand tied with Shannon Miller at seven.

The self-described “Redemption Tour,” the moniker given to a crew crammed with ladies who wished to return to the Video games for deeply private causes, ended with Biles and the Individuals the place they’ve nearly at all times been since she burst onto the scene 11 years in the past: on high of the rostrum, the remainder of the world wanting up.

Eight years after profitable gold in Rio with a bunch that known as Aly Raisman grandma as a result of she was all of twenty-two, Biles — now 27 and married — was again once more with Jade Carey (24), Chiles (23), Lee (21) and teenager Hezly Rivera at her aspect.

“We don’t need to be put within the field anymore,” Biles stated.

After a dominant efficiency in qualifying, Biles was as soon as once more sensational as she led her crew to the gold medal within the ladies’s crew competitors. This is a breakdown of her scores:

Vault: 14.900 (5.600 in issue, 9.300 in execution)

Uneven bars: 14.400 (6.200 in issue, 8.200 in execution)

Ground: 14.666

Beam: 14.366 (6.400 in issue, 7.966 in execution)

Biles clinched the gold with a stunning efficiency within the closing ground train, which put the U.S. (171.296) properly forward of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).

She now has a staggering 38 medals in main worldwide competitions. Eight of these have come underneath the Olympic rings, shifting her previous Shannon Miller for probably the most by an American gymnast.

When does Simone Biles compete subsequent on the Olympics?

Simone Biles will compete within the first particular person ladies’s gymnastics occasion on the Paris Olympics, the all-around closing on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

What occasions does Simone Biles have left to compete in?

Right here is the finals schedule for the U.S. ladies’s gymnastics athlete based mostly on {qualifications}:

Thursday, Aug. 1 – Simone Biles certified for the all-around occasion.

Saturday, Aug. 3 – Simone Biles certified for the vault occasion.

Monday, Aug. 5 – Simone Biles certified for the stability beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 – Simone Biles certified for the ground train finals.

Aug. 1 – Girls’s all-around closing: The ladies’s all-around closing begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1. The occasion will air stay on NBC, Peacock, and nbcolympics.com on the hyperlink right here.

Aug. 3 – Girls’s vault closing: The ladies’s vault closing begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock. The occasion will air stay on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 – Girls’s stability beam finals: The ladies’s stability beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The occasion will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 – Girls’s ground train finals: The ladies’s ground train closing begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The occasion will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles on?

A lot of the gymnastics occasions will air stay on NBC and Peacock. Some may even air on E!. For those who miss the stay airing of the occasion, most, if not all, will reair every evening in Primetime in Paris on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET, besides Sundays when protection begins at 7 p.m.