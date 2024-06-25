See South Florida fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory – NBC 6 South Florida

Panthers followers confirmed out on Monday night time as they celebrated the franchise’s historic Stanley Cup win in South Florida fashion.

Watch events on the Baptist Well being IcePlex? Test. Bars crammed to the brim? Test. Pots and pans on Chook Highway? Ding ding ding ding!

The shouts of cheer may very well be heard throughout the area because the Cats stepped up in Sport 7 to beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 for the crew’s first Stanley Cup.

Followers decked out in Panthers gear leapt into the air, grabbed every others’ fingers and waved flags with pleasure as they beamed from ear to ear.

NBC6's Kim Wynne spoke to some Florida Panthers followers — together with a father and his son — on the Iceplex following the Stanley Cup win.

On Chook Highway exterior famed Cuban restaurant La Carreta, a caravan made its manner down the road bordered by followers. Individuals caught their heads out of sunroofs to the the emblematic South Florida celebratory noise: the bangs of pots and pans.

And naturally, followers fortunate sufficient to be on the Amerant Financial institution Area made it rain pretend rats after the winner-take-all showdown.

The Florida Panthers are STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!

Different South Florida groups puffed up the brand new champions on social media. The Dolphins and Marlins posted a congratulatory message, with the latter reminding followers that Panthers Evening is Sept. 6 at LoanDepot Park.

The Miami Warmth put up a screenshot of the successful rating together with a video of the younger fan that went viral for his energetic chant. Inter Miami solely wanted one phrase: vamos!

After successful the Stanley Cup, gear to help the brand new champions are being made shortly in South Florida.

And the work for Atlas Embroidery and Display Printing in Fort Lauderdale continued Tuesday, as they cranked out Stanley Cup champions t-shirts and different swag and shipped them out to main retailers the identical day.

“I am unable to even put it into phrases, it is so wonderful, particularly being the primary championship for the Panthers,” manufacturing supervisor Alex Dones mentioned. “We thought we’d be doing this final 12 months, so it is simply full circle now. It got here round, and we’re all tremendous hyped as much as be doing it.”

Florida Panthers middle Anton Lundell shares an emotional embrace along with his mother and father, who traveled from Finland to see Florida seize the Stanley Cup for the primary time ever.

So the place have been you throughout the celebrations?

And if for no matter cause you could not catch the sport, don’t fret. You are still in time for the actual (domestically licensed) parade on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale.