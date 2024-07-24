See Red Lobster’s new owner – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheddar Bay Biscuit followers, rejoice! Purple Lobster formally has a brand new proprietor.
The seafood restaurant chain — which is headquartered in downtown Orlando — filed paperwork Monday in federal chapter courtroom, designating RL Purchaser LLC as its new proprietor, courtroom information point out.
RL Purchaser LLC includes the chain’s present lenders, information mentioned.
The proposed buy worth for the stalking horse bid is $376 million.
Information mentioned Purple Lobster’s lenders will acquire possession of the corporate in an fairness switch.
The corporate filed for Chapter 11 chapter in Might and closed quite a few shops nationwide, together with many in Central Florida.
