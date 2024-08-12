See Perseid Meteor Shower in Photos

*:not(.inline-image,.diptyche)]:px-4 [&>*:not(.inline-image,.diptyche)]:lg:px-20 [&>.inline-image]:sm:px-4 [&>.inline-image]:md:w-[80vw] [&>.inline-image]:md:px-0″>

If you noticed some meteors streaking throughout the sky final night time, that was the Perseid meteor bathe.

The bathe, which occurs annually, normally begins in mid-July, however is hardly noticeable then. The height—when stargazers can see probably the most meteors—sometimes happens round mid-August and might be seen the world over.

The perfect time to observe the Perseid meteor bathe within the U.S. was the night time of Aug. 11. However in the event you missed it, don’t fret: you possibly can nonetheless see quantity of meteors within the early morning hours of Aug. 13. The meteor bathe is taken into account to be the very best of the 12 months—individuals watching it might see about 20-30 meteors per hour in the event that they’re a darkish sky away from metropolis lights.

The meteor bathe takes place when Earth travels by the particles of a comet referred to as Swift-Tuttle. As items of that particles enter Earth’s environment, they deplete due to the friction, resulting in the streaks within the sky that most individuals know as “taking pictures stars” or “falling stars.”

Photographers captured lovely pictures of this 12 months’s occasion.

Listed here are a number of the finest pictures:

Astronomers observe the northern skies in the course of the Perseid meteor bathe in Kozjak, North Macedonia, on Aug. 12, 2024. Ognen Teofilovski—Reuters

This lengthy publicity image reveals a meteor crossing the night time sky over the Put up-Camaldolese monastery within the village of Wigry, Suwalki area, Poland, in the course of the annual Perseids meteor bathe early on Aug. 12, 2024. Sergei Gapon—AFP/Getty Photographs

Stone head sculptures on the archaeological website of Mount Nemrut in Adyaman, southeastern Turkey, on August 11, 2024, in the course of the Perseid meteor bathe. Kemal Aslan—AFP/Getty Photographs

A meteor crossing the night time sky over a sunflowers subject in the course of the Perseid meteor bathe, in Guadalajara, Spain. Marcos del Mazo—LightRocket/Getty Photographs