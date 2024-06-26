See list of 68 products recalled for listeria risk

Completely Cool Inc., has recalled 68 ice cream merchandise throughout 13 manufacturers as a result of they’ve the potential to be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration introduced Monday.

Completely Cool, an ice cream producer primarily based in Owings Mills, Maryland, has ceased the manufacturing and distribution of the affected merchandise as a consequence of FDA sampling that found the presence of listeria monocytogenes, the FDA stated. No different merchandise made by Completely Cool are impacted by this recall.

The merchandise have been distributed nationwide and have been out there in retail places and direct supply, the FDA stated. No diseases have been reported up to now.

Customers in possession of recalled merchandise are inspired to return it to the place of buy for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Completely Cool at 410-363-7801 and likewise at [email protected], between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Ice cream merchandise being recalled

Here’s a full checklist of the merchandise being recalled.

Signs of listeriosis an infection

In response to the FDA, there are a number of signs for listeriosis, the an infection typically brought on by Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Relying on the severity of the sickness, signs could final from days to a number of weeks. Gentle signs could embrace a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

If the extra extreme type of listeriosis develops, signs can embrace headache, stiff neck, confusion, lack of stability and convulsions. For the very younger, the aged, and the immune-compromised, listeriosis may end up in dying.

Listeria an infection could cause miscarriages and stillbirths amongst pregnant girls, the FDA stated.

Gabe Hauari is a nationwide trending information reporter at USA TODAY. You’ll be able to comply with him on X @GabeHauari or electronic mail him at [email protected].