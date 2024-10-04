See Hurricane Kirk path, spaghetti models

by

Editor’s Observe: This story was printed Thursday morning. Click on right here to trace the newest developments with Hurricane Kirk.

Hurricane Kirk continues to strengthen within the Atlantic Ocean and will carry massive swells to the east coast of the US by Sunday, in accordance with the Nationwide Hurricane Middle.

The hurricane middle mentioned in an advisory Thursday morning Kirk was positioned about 1,130 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is forecast to proceed transferring northwest via early Friday. A flip towards the north and north-northeast at a quicker ahead velocity is forecast over the weekend.

With most sustained winds close to 125 mph, Kirk was a Class 3 hurricane as of Thursday morning and is forecast to proceed strengthening over the following day or so, in accordance with the NHC.

